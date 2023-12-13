Dire situation in Gaza calls for immediate ceasefire

(MENAFN) As the dire situation in Gaza continues to unfold, there are mounting indications that the international community is intensifying its efforts to bring about an immediate ceasefire.



Reports suggest that the 193-member United Nation General Assembly is poised to vote on calls for a halt to hostilities, coinciding with a recent visit by representatives from the United Nations Security Council to the Rafah border crossing. These actions underscore a collective commitment to not only end the ongoing conflict but also to alleviate the suffering of civilians in Gaza.



Lana Nusseibeh, the United Arab Emirates Permanent Representative to the United Nations, played a pivotal role in organizing the visit to Rafah. In an interview with The National, Nusseibeh emphasized the inadequacy of aid reaching Gazans, attributing it to current inspection and verification processes and the limited number of open crossings and entry points for aid delivery.



The persistent efforts by various countries, non-governmental organizations (NGOs), and charities to address the immense challenges in Gaza are commendable. It is evident that the longer the conflict persists, the more challenging it becomes to assist the civilian population in the enclave.



Since the brutal attacks on October 7, Hamas has adopted a strategy that has drawn the Israeli military into a perilous situation, disproportionately impacting Gazan civilians. This recklessness was highlighted on Sunday when a spokesman for Hamas's Ezzedine Al Qassam Brigades stated that Israel's military would only be able to secure the release of hostages through negotiations and the acceptance of all their terms.



The international community's increasing focus on a ceasefire and humanitarian aid reflects a recognition of the urgency to address the crisis in Gaza. The upcoming United Nations General Assembly vote adds a diplomatic dimension to the efforts, signaling a growing global consensus on the need for immediate action to alleviate the suffering of the people in Gaza and bring an end to the hostilities.



