Federal jury in California rules in favor of Epic Games in its high-stakes antitrust dispute with Google

(MENAFN) In a significant legal development, a federal jury in California has ruled in favor of Epic Games in its high-stakes antitrust dispute with Google, declaring that the tech giant's mobile app store, Google Play, maintains a monopoly in the market for program distribution and payments on Android software. The verdict, delivered after less than four hours of deliberation following a month-long trial in San Francisco, underscores the jury's belief that Google willfully wields monopoly power through anticompetitive conduct.



This decision has the potential to disrupt the dominance of Google's Play store, threatening billions of dollars in revenue generated by the platform. The ruling echoes Epic Games' earlier legal challenge against Apple's app store, which resulted in a partial loss two years ago. United States District Judge James Donato, who presided over the trial, will now determine whether Google should allow alternative payment and app distribution methods outside its own app store, deeming current Google Play policies as unlawful.



The implications of this verdict extend beyond the courtroom, as it may usher in a new era of competition and choice within the Android ecosystem. Google's shares dipped by 0.4 percent in extended trading, and the company has expressed its intention to challenge the ruling.



Google's Vice President of Government Affairs and Public Policy, Wilson White, asserted that Android and Google Play offer more choice and openness than any other major mobile platform. White emphasized the fierce competition with Apple and its App Store, as well as other app stores on Android devices and gaming consoles.



Tim Sweeney, the Chief Executive of Epic Games, expressed his satisfaction with the ruling, flashing a slight smile in the courtroom after the verdict. Sweeney quickly hailed the decision on social media, emphasizing the significance of the trial's outcome. As the legal battle continues, the tech industry awaits Judge Donato's decision on potential changes to Google's app store policies, which could reshape the landscape of mobile app distribution and payments on Android devices.



