The Top 8 Best Places To Work In Philippines For 2023 Revealed

MANILA, PHILIPPINES - Media OutReach Newswire - 12 December 2023 - Fujitsu, Novo Nordisk, KMC, Diageo, Universal Robina and Dragon Edge Group are recognized as the top 6 best places to work in Philippines for 2023 according to the annual prestigious 'Best Places to Work' certification program.

Fujitsu SDG Philippines came in the first position followed by Novo Nordisk, an affiliate of the global healthcare company with more than 100 years of innovation and leadership in diabetes care. KMC, a leading solution providers of premium office spaces and high-performing offshore teams for both Filipino and Multinational companies came in third position. Diageo Philippines, an affiliate of the global leader in beverage alcohol, came in the fourth position followed by Universal Robina one of the largest branded consumer food and beverage product companies in the Philippines. Dragon Edge Group came in the sixth position.

Despite the challenges faced globally around employee turnover and declining engagement level, the average level of engagement of the top 6 companies is 85% and this is something to be proud of. Research from the certified companies showed that a number of leading organizations in the Philippines have transformed to become more agile and talent-centric, rethinking strategies, redesigning processes, reshaping culture and ultimately revitalizing their business. This has enabled them to navigate uncertainty and meet the evolving demands of their workforce and earned them a spot on this year's list of top workplaces in the Philippines.

Best Places to Work is an international certification program, considered as the 'Platinum Standard' in identifying and recognizing top workplaces around the world, providing employers the opportunity to learn more about the engagement and the satisfaction of their employees and honour those who deliver an outstanding work experience with the highest standards in regards to working conditions. The assessment is based on a methodology to understand how well organizations engaged their employees and demonstrated Best HR Practices.

Every year in Philippines, the program partners with a number of organizations, across different industries, to help them measure, benchmark, improve and certify their HR practices and use data-driven insights to add value, enhance agility, and increase organizational effectiveness

