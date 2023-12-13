US House Committee recommends shift in treatment of Chinese-Made goods

(MENAFN) A special House committee focused on China has recommended a significant shift in the way the United States treats Chinese-made goods, potentially subjecting them to higher tariffs, even at the risk of increasing tensions between the two economic superpowers. While the report does not explicitly call for repealing China's preferential trade status, it suggests placing China in a new trading category that could effectively achieve a similar outcome. The committee's chairman envisions a dynamic process where Congress regularly determines which economic sectors would face higher tariffs and which would enjoy lower tariffs.



Lawmakers from both parties have endorsed this proposal, indicating a growing willingness in Congress to build on the tariffs implemented during Donald Trump's presidency. Despite the potential for retaliatory actions from China that could harm American farmers, ranchers, and exporters, the committee sees this as a necessary step to ensure fair trade practices. The recommendation emerged after several months of deliberation and hearings, with hopes that the approximately 150 recommendations in the report, many focused on trade, can be transformed into legislation before the upcoming elections.



The essence of the proposal involves ending China's preferential trade treatment, granted by Congress a little over two decades ago in the form of lower tariffs and trade barriers. The suggested shift would be phased in gradually to allow the U.S. economy time to adjust. Tariffs, which increase the cost of goods for importers, would be used to generate revenue that could be directed toward expanding market opportunities for U.S. producers and advancing national security objectives.



Despite acknowledging trade-offs, supporters of the strategy argue that the current status quo is ineffective and needs a reevaluation. The proposed changes reflect a broader shift in Congress's approach to China, emphasizing the importance of ensuring fair trade practices and protecting American businesses from potential undercutting and destruction.

