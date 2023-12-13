(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



data-text="Vinpearl Golf: Embarking on a Global Odyssey of Excellence" data-link=" Golf: Embarking on a Global Odyssey of Excellence" class="whatsapp">Shar HANOI, VIETNAM - Media OutReach Newswire - 12 December 2023 - In an extraordinary convergence of 60 globally renowned golf legends and hundreds of golf enthusiasts from across the globe, Vinpearl DIC Legends Vietnam 2023 has etched a unique mark on the international stage. Nestled against the picturesque backdrop of Nha Trang, Khanh Hoa, this remarkable event stands as a testament to Vinpearl Golf's commitment to excellence, transcending the realms of competitive prowess and embracing an unparalleled resort experience amidst the breathtaking allure of Hon Tre.

A Golf Extravaganza at Vinpearl Nha Trang

Initiating within the esteemed Legends Tour, a premier professional golf tour in Europe, the revered golfing legends commenced their journey to claim the championship cup from the iconic Tram Huong Tower, symbolizing the heart of Khanh Hoa. The procession gracefully wound along the Tran Phu coastal road, circumscribing Nha Trang port in VinFast VF 9 vehicles, receiving an awe-inspiring welcome from the sports community at Hon Tre.

From November 28 to December 2, 2023, Vinpearl Nha Trang hosted a spectacle of competition, witnessing 60 golf 'legends,' including luminaries such as Euan McIntosh, Emanuele Canonica, John Price, James Kingston, Adilson Da Silva, Stephen Dodd, Joakim Haeggman, Peter Baker, and Markus Brier. This historic event marked the inaugural hosting of a European professional golf tournament in Southeast Asia.

After two days of Pro-Am camaraderie with Vietnamese and international golfers, the legendary golfers embarked on three riveting official rounds. Adilson da Silva, the Brazilian maestro, displayed exceptional form, leading the scoreboard after the initial two days and continuing his stellar performance on the final day to claim a deserving victory. The accolades included the Dong Son Bronze Drum replica trophya poignant symbol of Vietnamese traditionand a prize package valued at an impressive 93,500 USD.







Scott Hend secured second place, while Ricardo Gonzalez and Michael Campbell, the US Open 2005 champion, shared third place. The top three contenders were awarded prizes totaling 200,000 USD, with the organizers revealing plans to elevate future event prize funds to an astounding 1 million USD.

Vinpearl DIC Legends Vietnam 2023 unfolded at Vinpearl Golf Nha Trang, an 18-hole golf masterpiece nestled on the island paradise of Hon Tre. With its internationally acclaimed design, this course seamlessly blends the dreamy expanse of the azure sea with the majestic grandeur of the mountains, offering legendary golfers undulating fairways, hilly terrain, and ever-changing sea breezesa concoction of challenges that captivated players.

Over three days of competition at Vinpearl Golf Nha Trang, 60 legendary golfers delivered awe-inspiring performances, showcasing perfect swings, precise putts, and astonishing ball trajectories. Notably, on the second day of competition, a Hole-In-One (HIO) was recorded at the par 3 Hole 13 by legendary English golfer Malcolm MacKenzie after an exquisite swing. This particular hole, characteristic of Vinpearl Golf Nha Trang, provides a panoramic view of the sea, a sloping terrain towards the green area, and presents various challenges to golfers with wind, undulating terrain, and deep sand traps. Therefore, when the English legend sent the ball over a distance of 150 yards from the green tee straight into the hole, onlookers erupted in cheers, astonishment, and admiration. The prestigious prize for Malcolm MacKenzie included an 'all-in-one' vacation at Vinpearl valued at 250 million VND and a one-year stay at the Pullman Vung Tau Hotel, part of the DIC resort system, worth 100 million VND.

A Legendary Journey of Golfing Experience

Beyond the confines of a golf tournament, Vinpearl DIC Legends Vietnam 2023 transcended into a luxurious travel journey, offering golfers an unparalleled experience within the distinctive ecosystem of Vinpearl Nha Trang. This includes five opulent beach resorts, the 50-hectare VinWonders theme park, the 18-hole 71-standard international golf course Vinpearl Golf, the Vinpearl Convention Center capable of hosting events for over 1,000 people, and the Vinpearl Theater with seating for 1,500.

Set against the backdrop of the exquisite Nha Trang Bay, Hon Tre and Hon Tam serve as idyllic coordinates for resort experiences, high-end relaxation, and ensuring maximum privacy for visitors. The pathways on the island are adorned with radiant rows of shimmering trees, creating a magical and ethereal atmosphere as they sway in the wind. Various scenes are adorned with a simultaneous burst of 'festival colors,' recreating special occasions such as Christmas and welcoming the new year in 2024, providing a sense of familiarity to international visitors.

In the four days of complete relaxation before venturing into the mentally challenging rounds on the Vinpearl Golf Nha Trang course, seasoned golfers immersed themselves in boundless joy through an unforgettable experiential journey. This included a splendid stay in luxurious beachfront villas amidst the ocean, overwhelming emotions and awe while enjoying the multimedia Tata Show performance at the renowned VinWonders Nha Trang theme park, health and spirit rejuvenation through premium spa treatments at Akoya Spa, natural mud baths on Hon Tam Island, and indulging in dinners featuring high-quality local specialties and global culinary excellence in the romantic setting of resort restaurants nestled in the bay.







Legendary golfer Michael Campbell, ambassador of Vinpearl DIC Legends Vietnam 2023, who has treaded upon many world-famous beach paradises, did not hesitate to laud Vinpearl Nha Trang: 'These experiences are beyond amazing! I will definitely return to Nha Trang with friends and family on future vacations to explore more local experiences, at Vinpearl, and especially the fascinating islands here.'

In a post-tournament statement, Ms. Nguyen Thi Mai Huong, Deputy General Director of Golf Operations at Vinpearl Joint Stock Company, shared, 'With the vision of becoming a leading golf management and operation unit in Vietnam and among the top in the world, Vinpearl Golf is actively finalizing plans for larger and more prestigious tournaments in 2024, bringing many exciting surprises to the international golf community. With each event, we expect that the Vinpearl tourism ecosystem and famous destinations in our country will become favorite destinations for golfers and tourists worldwide. Thus, Vinpearl Golf is gradually asserting its position as the leading golf management and operation unit in Vietnam, reaching out to the world.'

Hashtag: #Vinpearl

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Legends Tour

Legends Tour, formerly known as the European Seniors Tour and Staysure Tour, is a professional golf tournament designed for male golfers aged 50 and above. Five years after the inaugural edition of the tournament - The Senior Open - held in 1987, where Neil Coles claimed the crown, over 60 professional golfers proposed the establishment of an official championship. Consequently, the Legends Tour was founded in 1992. Many pioneering champions who played in the European Tour in the 1970s, 80s, and 90s are currently active members of the Legends Tour.



About Vinpearl

Vinpearl is a subsidiary of Vingroup, established in 2003. Presently, Vinpearl operates 45 establishments, including 35 hotels and resorts with a capacity of over 18,500 rooms, 3 theme parks, 3 entertainment complexes, 2 wildlife conservation parks, 4 golf courses, spas, conference centers, and fine dining establishments. These 5-star facilities are strategically located in the most famous tourist destinations spanning across 17 provinces and cities in Vietnam. Among them, Vinpearl boasts three world-class ecosystems in Phu Quoc, Nha Trang, and Da Nang South Hoi An, following a comprehensive 'one-stop destination' model. This approach provides complete vacations within the resort, offering a diverse range of experiences suitable for all ages and aligning with the latest and most popular trends.

Vinpearl