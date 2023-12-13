Industrial production in Eurozone sees 2nd consecutive monthly decline in October

(MENAFN) According to official data released on Wednesday, industrial production in the euro area experienced a second consecutive monthly decline in October, surpassing market expectations. Eurostat data revealed a 0.7 percent month-on-month decrease, following a revised 1 percent downturn in September.



Contrary to the market's anticipation of a 0.3 percent decline for the month, the actual figures indicated a more pronounced contraction.



Analyzing specific sectors, capital goods production saw a significant 1.4 percent drop, while intermediate goods and non-durable consumer goods both experienced a 0.6 percent decline during the same period.



Contrariwise, durable consumer goods and energy production showed growth, with increases of 0.2 percent and 1.1 percent, respectively.



Within the European Union (EU), industrial production also saw a decrease of 0.5 percent from the previous month in October. Examining member states with available data, notable monthly declines were observed in Ireland (-7.0 percent), Malta (-2.5 percent), and the Netherlands (-2.1 percent).



Conversely, noteworthy increases were reported in Greece (6.0 percent), Portugal (3.8 percent), and Czechia (2.9 percent).



Shifting focus to the annual perspective, industrial output witnessed a substantial 6.6 percent decline in the euro area and a 5.5 percent decrease in the EU. It is worth noting that the euro area, often referred to as the eurozone or EA19, encompasses member states utilizing the single currency (euro), while the EU27 includes all member countries of the European Union.

