S&P Global Ratings declare (GCC) nations possess finances that could help in mitigating climate-related risks

(MENAFN) A recent report by S&P Global Ratings emphasizes that Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries possess considerable financial resources that could be instrumental in mitigating and offsetting climate-related risks. Despite the region's current financial resilience, the report underscores the escalating global threats of physical climate risks and warns of potential vulnerabilities in the economic and financial sectors of GCC nations if investments in climate adaptation and resilience initiatives remain stagnant.



The report, titled "Lost GDP: Potential Impacts of Physical Climate Risks," forewarns that increasing extreme heat and water stress resulting from global warming may lead to a significant annual drop of up to 8 percent in the gross domestic product (GDP) of the GCC region by the year 2050. This projection assumes that comprehensive risk mitigation and adaptation measures are not implemented promptly.



GCC governments are noted for having some of the highest assets-to-GDP ratios among the countries assessed by S&P. Consequently, they possess substantial financial means that can be strategically channeled into investments aimed at enhancing adaptation and resilience capabilities. The report acknowledges the critical role played by financial strength in fostering effective climate risk mitigation strategies.



To assess the potential economic repercussions of physical climate risks, S&P utilized four Shared Socioeconomic Pathways (SSP) scenarios in its analysis. These scenarios, ranging from SSP1-2.6, a low-emission sustainable pathway, to SSP5-8.5, characterized by high emissions and limited mitigation measures, encompass various projections for greenhouse gas emissions, temperature changes, and socioeconomic factors.



Within this framework, the GCC emerges as a region with the third-largest GDP at risk of an 8% annual decline by 2050, specifically under the SSP3-7.0 scenario. The report emphasizes that the GCC's vulnerability is significant when compared to other regions, highlighting the urgency for proactive climate risk management.



Given that water stress and extreme heat events are not unfamiliar challenges in the GCC, the report serves as a call to action for regional governments to prioritize and expedite investments in adaptation and resilience measures. By doing so, GCC nations can not only safeguard their economies but also contribute to global efforts in addressing the multifaceted impacts of climate change.



