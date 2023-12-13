Recruitingcrm Launches New Embedded Calendar & Drag-And-Drop Pipeline Features

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

BUCHAREST, ROMANIA, EUROPE, December 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- RecruitingCRM, a notable free recruitment software in the industry, has announced the launch of two significant enhancements to its platform: the Embedded Recruitment Calendar and the Drag-and-Drop feature within its Hiring Pipeline. These additions are tailored to augment the capabilities of recruitment agencies and independent recruiters, facilitating more efficient management of recruitment activities.Embedded Recruitment Calendar: Enhancing Recruitment PlanningThe Embedded Recruitment Calendar is a new tool that streamlines recruitment planning processes.Its key features include:Comprehensive Planning View: Offers a full overview of upcoming recruitment activities, such as interviews, contract signings, and trial periods.Centralized Scheduling: Aims to ensure critical hiring events are adequately tracked and managed.Deadline Monitoring: Assists in tracking contract expiration dates, aiding in prompt renewals and payments, thereby avoiding potential lapses in contractual obligations.Operational Compliance Oversight: Helps recruitment managers ensure that daily activities align with operational standards, enhancing overall workflow efficiency.Drag-and-Drop Feature: Simplifying Hiring Pipeline ManagementThe introduction of the Drag-and-Drop feature in the Hiring Pipeline is designed to revolutionize how recruiters manage their hiring processes.This feature includes:Streamlined Candidate Navigation: Facilitates easy movement of candidate profiles through various stages of the hiring funnel.Acceleration of Recruitment Tasks: Offers a quicker and more intuitive way to handle candidates' progressions, reducing time spent on administrative tasks.Adaptable Process Management: Allows for the customization of the recruitment process to suit individual candidate journeys, including the option to bypass certain stages when appropriate.Comprehensive Hiring Pipeline FunctionalityAlongside these new features, RecruitingCRM continues to offer its robust recruitment agency software features, like Hiring Pipeline functionality, known for:Consolidated View: The platform offers a unified dashboard displaying all jobs and assigned candidates for each client, simplifying job and candidate tracking.Kanban Visualization: New job opportunities are automatically integrated into a Kanban view, enabling easy visualization of the recruitment pipeline from start to finish.Efficient Pipeline Management: Manage the hiring process with ease, allowing for quick stage transitions, interview scheduling, offer reception, and marking opportunities as lost or closed.About RecruitingCRMRecruitingCRM has established itself as a leading provider of innovative recruitment software, catering to the diverse needs of both recruitment agencies and independent recruiters. The company's suite of tools, including the acclaimed LinkedIn Chrome Extension and a user-friendly interface, aims to modernize the recruitment process. RecruitingCRM's commitment to delivering efficient and streamlined software solutions reflects its deep understanding of the dynamic nature of the recruitment industry, enabling recruiters to effectively respond to the challenges and opportunities of today's hiring landscape.For more information, please visit RecruitingCRM's website .

