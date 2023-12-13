(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MY CREDIT UNION Selects Allied Payment Network as its Payments Partner

- MY CREDIT UNION President Greg WorthenFORT WAYNE, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Payment Network, Inc. (Allied), the industry leader in real-time, open-network payments solutions to banks and credit unions, today announced its partnership with MY CREDIT UNION . Allied's payment solutions will integrate with the credit union's Ultracs digital banking platform.Based in Bloomington, Minnesota, MY CREDIT UNION's mission is to provide financial solutions that educate, empower, and engage its members and communities. This aligns closely with Allied's mission to help position financial institutions as the heart of the communities they serve. The industry's“most connected” payments partner, Allied is the expert in real-time money movement and continues to build a more flexible and open payments solution.“Allied, like MY CREDIT UNION, is a community-focused organization,” said MY CREDIT UNION President Greg Worthen.“That fact, coupled with a robust suite of payment solutions, made this an easy decision. With the combination of two state-of-the-art platforms like Ultracs and Allied, we're confident we'll be able to give our members the superior mobile-first experience they expect. We look forward to the value this relationship will bring to our members and communities.”Operating with the philosophy“moving money matters,” Allied provides financial institutions of all sizes with world-class payment tools that help them capture new members and unlock revenue opportunities. In the last year, Allied has added more than 50 new financial institution clients and now partners with nearly 500 financial institutions across the country. Allied processed over $3.6 billion in payments last year alone and expects to surpass those numbers this year.Jeff Harper, Chief Revenue Officer of Allied, adds,“We're honored to partner with MY CREDIT UNION. Financial institutions of all sizes trust us because our products are innovative, easily integrated, highly scalable, and supported by exceptional customer service. We look forward to facilitating their members' money-movement needs and to a long, successful partnership.”“Financial institutions like MY CREDIT UNION serve a critical role in their communities. Their members aren't just numbers; they're neighbors and friends,” said Allied CEO Geoff Knapp.“They are allies for their community and we're proud to be an ally for them. We look forward to working with MY CREDIT UNION and helping them further their mission.”About MY CREDIT UNIONFounded in 1957, MY CREDIT UNION is a Bloomington, MN-based credit union with four branches and $380 million in assets. Specializing in providing financial solutions that educate, empower, and engage its members and communities, they set themselves apart from other financial instructions by investing profits in local initiatives. For more information, visit .About Allied Payment NetworkAllied Payment Network believes that“moving money matters.” Its mission is to provide banks and credit unions with world-class payments tools that help establish them as the heart of the communities they serve. With a real-time, open-network model guiding its Universal Payments vision, its suite of online and mobile solutions includes online billpay, P2P, PicturePay®, BizPay, PortalPay, A2A, and Vault. For more information, visit .

