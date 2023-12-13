3D Camera Market To Hit To USD 13,126.90 Million By 2030, At A CAGR Of 20.3% | Exactitude Consultancy

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LUTON, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, December 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Global 3D Camera Market is anticipated to grow from USD 2,992.52 Million in 2022 to USD 13,126.90 Million by 2030, at a CAGR of 20.3% during the forecast period.

The latest report provides information about the Global 3D Camera market and forecasts the growth prospects and industry trends that could emerge between 2023 and 2030. Future growth was calculated by taking the current growth rate and the entire market size into account. The 3D Camera Market report offers in-depth qualitative and quantitative insights on the industry's potential, and Future Scopes available to the 3D Camera Market.

A 3D camera is a specialized tool used to capture and process images in three dimensions. It is also referred to as a stereoscopic camera or depth camera. 3D cameras record the depth information of a scene, in contrast to conventional 2D cameras that provide flat images, allowing the creation of more realistic and immersive visual content. We will examine the main elements, innovations, and uses of 3D cameras in this overview.

Significant Players Covered in the 3D Camera Market Report:

Sony Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Samsung Electronics, Intel Corporation, Occipital, Inc., Matterport, NVIDIA Corporation, Photoneo, Leica Geosystems, Microsoft Corporation, Google LLC, Intel RealSense, Stereolabs, Orbbec, Structure Sensor, Faro Technologies, SoftKinetic, Velodyne Lidar, Zivid, PMD Technologies

Market Segmentation:

Segments Covered in the 3D Camera Market Report

3D Camera Market by Technology 2020-2030, USD Million, (Thousand Units)

3D Camera Market by End-use, 2020-2030, USD Million, (Thousand Units)

Healthcare

Aerospace and Defense

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENTS:

On 12 January 2023, Orbbec launched its latest 3D camera Gemini 2 at the CES 2023 convention in Las Vegas. This newest camera is equipped with Orbbec's next-generation depth engine chip, providing a 100-wide field of view along with a no-blind zone technology in close range, making it possible for depth measurement from 0 distance to the range of 10m.

On 26 January 2023, MatterPort announced a collaboration with John Deere. As a part of this collaboration, John Deere will utilize MatterPort's Pro2 and Pro3 cameras to capture spatially accurate, 4k resolution digital twins to optimize facility operations.

In December 2022, Faro announced the launch of the Girrafe Go Cam. It offers a three times faster operating speed along with a four-inch screen, 500 GB of internal memory, and fast charging ability.

On 1 December 2022, Faro announced the acquisition of SiteScape, an innovator in LiDAR 3D scanning software solutions for the AEC and O&M markets. SiteScape enables LiDAR-equipped mobile devices to easily capture indoor spaces digitally, providing a readily available entry point to scanning physical spaces for a broad range of applications.

Regional Analysis of the 3D Camera Market:

Asia Pacific accounted for the largest market in the 3D camera market. Asia Pacific accounted for 38 % market share of the Global market value. Significant progress in 3D camera technology has been made in the Asia-Pacific area. These advancements have applications in a wide range of industries, from manufacturing and healthcare to entertainment and gaming. Many businesses and academic institutions have contributed to the growth of 3D camera technology in this region, which has become a hotbed for innovation and adoption. This article will examine the development, uses, and potential futures of 3D cameras in the Asia-Pacific region.

The technology has advanced dramatically over time, offering greater resolution, portability, and depth sensing. In addition to being well known for its booming electronics sector, South Korea has significantly advanced 3D camera technology. 3D cameras have been incorporated by companies like Samsung and LG into their smartphones and other consumer electronics, improving the user experience.

3D cameras have revolutionized the entertainment and gaming industries in the Asia-Pacific region. Chinese companies like Tencent and NetEase have embraced this technology, incorporating it into virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) applications. These technologies have not only improved the gaming experience but have also found applications in theme parks and attractions. Japan, a Global leader in robotics, has been at the forefront of using 3D cameras for industrial automation and robotics. These cameras enable robots to perform complex tasks with high precision, improving efficiency and reducing human intervention. This has applications in manufacturing, logistics, and even healthcare, where robotic surgeries are becoming more common.

In the field of healthcare, 3D cameras have played a crucial role in medical imaging and patient care. South Korea's Samsung Medison, for instance, has developed ultrasound machines with 3D imaging capabilities, allowing for more accurate diagnostics and treatment planning. China has been a major player in the development and deployment of 3D cameras for facial recognition and security applications. These cameras are widely used in public spaces, transportation systems, and access control systems to enhance security and streamline processes. 3D cameras are being used in the Asia-Pacific region to create immersive educational content and training simulations. Students and professionals can benefit from interactive and realistic learning experiences in various fields, from anatomy and engineering to art and design.

The future of 3D camera technology in the Asia-Pacific region is promising. As technology continues to advance, we can expect to see even more innovative applications and greater adoption across industries. The integration of 3D cameras with AI and machine learning will enable more sophisticated and automated processes, leading to increased efficiency and accuracy in various applications. Moreover, with the growing interest in virtual and augmented reality, 3D cameras will continue to play a pivotal role in creating immersive environments and experiences. As the technology becomes more accessible and affordable, it will likely find its way into more consumer devices, making 3D photography and videography more commonplace.

Read the full analysis report for a better understanding (description, TOC, list of tables and figures, and much more):



The research provides answers to the following key questions:

-What is the projected market size of the 3D Camera market by 2030?

-What will be the normal portion of the overall industry for coming years?

-What is the significant development driving components and restrictions of the worldwide 3D Camera market across different geographic?

-Who are the key sellers expected to lead the market for the appraisal time frame 2023 to 2030?

-What are the moving and rising advances expected to influence the advancement of the worldwide market?

-What are the development techniques received by the significant market sellers to remain ahead on the lookout?

Key Insights of the 3D Camera Market Report:

.Proper understanding of the current market situation and trends.

.Availability of detailed price information (current and historical).

.Useful data on countries' positions in the Global market.

.Search for partners or data on current and potential competitors.

.Thorough market forecast for planning.

Key Benefits for Industry Participants and Stakeholders

1. Competitive landscape & strategies of key players

2. Historical, current, and projected market size, in terms of value

3. In-depth analysis of the 3D Camera Market

4. Potential and niche segments and regions exhibiting promising growth covered

5. Industry drivers, restraints, and opportunities covered in the study

6. Neutral perspective on the market performance

7. Recent industry trends and developments

Table of Contents:

Chapter 1 3D Camera Market Overview

Chapter 2 Global Economic Impact on Industry

Chapter 3 Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 4 Global Production, Revenue (Value) by Region.

Chapter 5 Global Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Chapter 6 Global Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Chapter 7 Global Market Analysis by Application

Chapter 8 Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy, and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 12 Global 3D Camera Market Forecast

Conclusion

In conclusion, the 3D Camera Market stands at the forefront of imaging technology, capturing the world in three dimensions. As technology continues to advance, 3D cameras will remain instrumental in reshaping how industries capture and interpret visual information, ensuring a future where imaging is not just two-dimensional but a rich, immersive experience in three dimensions.

