Intraoperative Radiation Therapy Market To Hit USD 86.30 Billion By 2029, At A CAGR Of 7.9 % By Exactitude Consultancy

ntraoperative Radiation Therapy Market

The global intraoperative radiation therapy market is projected to reach USD 86.30 billion by 2029 from USD 49.38 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 7.9 %.

Exactitude Consultancy has completed and published the final copy of the detailed research report on the Intraoperative Radiation Therapy Market.

Global Intraoperative Radiation Therapy market Size, Status, and Forecast for the 2023-2029. In-depth research has been compiled to provide the most up-to-date information on key aspects of the worldwide market. This research report covers major aspects of the Intraoperative Radiation Therapy Market including drivers, restraints, historical and current trends, regulatory scenarios, and technological advancements. The information provided under this section covers the financial revenue of all the major competitors with the addition of product benchmarking, key developments, major region expansion status, and SWOT analysis of any 3 to 5 top market players Furthermore, the microeconomic and macroeconomic factor that affects the market growth is also studied in order to invest in the market. The analysis of all such factors provides a better understanding of the market to achieve the greatest return in terms of revenue.

Intraoperative Radiation Therapy Market Top Key Players:

The global intraoperative radiation therapy market key players include IntraOp Medical Corporation, Zeiss, Elekta AB, Varian Medical Systems, Inc., Sordina IORT Technologies S.p.A., Ariane Medical Systems Ltd., Isoray, Inc., Accuray Incorporated, Sensus Healthcare, Inc., Eckert & Ziegler BEBIG GmbH, RaySearch Laboratories AB, Hitachi, Ltd., GMV Innovating Solutions, Panacea Medical Technologies Pvt. Ltd, Salutaris Medical Devices.

Recent Developments:

Feb. 2, 2023: Varian, a Siemens Healthineers company, announced that it has received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), as well as CE mark, for Halcyon® and EthosTM radiotherapy systems featuring Varian's HyperSightTM imaging solution.

February 28, 2023: Elekta (EKTA-B) announced that Comprehensive Motion Management (CMM) with True Tracking and automatic gating for its Elekta Unity MR-Linac has received U.S. FDA 510(k) clearance.

Regional Share Analysis:

The intraoperative radiation therapy market by region includes North America, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Europe, South America, and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

North America: includes the US, Canada, Mexico

Asia Pacific: includes China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, ASEAN and Rest of APAC

Europe: includes UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe

South America: includes Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa: includes Turkey, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Rest of MEA

North America is anticipated to lead the market for intraoperative radiation treatment, which can be ascribed to factors like the rising incidence and prevalence of cancer during the forecasted period. The major market in the area is anticipated to be the United States. The primary drivers of market development in this area are the simple accessibility and broad use of IORT for cancer therapy, the growing cancer incidence, and the sizable annual per capita healthcare spending in the US and Canada. Organizations like the American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) have promoted the use of low-energy IORT, which has improved its use in North America.

The Asia-Pacific region is predicted to be the fastest-growing worldwide radiation treatment equipment market with a 6.76% CAGR. The segment's growth will be driven by an ageing population, technological developments in radiation products, increased conferences pushing radiotherapy investments, rising cancer incidences, and expanding radiotherapy equipment and treatment usage.

Key Market Segments: Intraoperative Radiation Therapy Market

Intraoperative Radiation Therapy Market by Product & Service 2022-2029, (USD Billion)

Products

Applicators & Afterloaders

Treatment and Planning Systems

Systems/Accelerators

Others

Services

Intraoperative Radiation Therapy Market by Technology, 2022-2029, (USD Billion)

Intraoperative Brachytherapy

Electron Intraoperative Radiation Therapy

Others

Intraoperative Radiation Therapy Market by Disease Indications, 2022-2029, (USD Billion)

Brain Tumors

Breast Cancer

Gastrointestinal Tumors

Head & Neck Tumors

Skin Cancer

Spinal Metastases

Others

Intraoperative Radiation Therapy Market by End-User, 2022-2029, (USD Billion)

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Ambulatory & Surgical Centers

Others

Strategic points covered in the Intraoperative Radiation Therapy market catalogue:

Introduction, market driving force product research goals and research scope global Intraoperative Radiation Therapy market (2023-2029) .

Exclusive Summary – Basic information on the global Intraoperative Radiation Therapy market.

The changing impact on market dynamics - global party supplies driving factors, trends, challenges and opportunities; post-COVID analysis.

Introduction global Intraoperative Radiation Therapy market factors, after COVID impact analysis, Porter's five force, the supply / value chain, PESTEL analysis, market entropy, patent / trademark analysis.

Show 2017-2023 by type, end user and region/country.

Assess the leading manufacturers of the global Intraoperative Radiation Therapy market, including their competitive landscape, peer analysis, BCG matrix and company profile.

Evaluate the market-by-market segments, countries/regions and manufacturers/companies, the revenue share and sales of these companies/companies in these different regions of the main countries/regions (2023-2029).

... To be continued

Global Intraoperative Radiation Therapy: Research Methodology

The research methodology adopted by our company is the integration of primary research, secondary research, and expertise reviews. Secondary research is performed by considering the sources such as company annual reports, research papers, and press releases concerning the industry. Other sources involve industry magazines, trade journals, associations; the government authorized information in order to incorporate the most reliable data to showcase the opportunities for the business expansion in Global Intraoperative Radiation Therapy.

