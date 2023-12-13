3D Printed Drugs Market Sets New Record, Projected At USD 522 Million By 2030 | CAGR Of 6.5%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

3d printed Drugs Market Companies

Surge in demand for instantaneous soluble drugs that can disperse easily in the mouth is the major factor that drives the growth of the global market.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "3D Printed Drugs Market by Forecast Scenario Analysis: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2030", Spritam is the only 3D printed drug available in the market since 2016 to treat epilepsy. The potential market for other 3D printed drugs (moderate growth scenario) is estimated to be USD 278 million in 2020, and would reach USD 522 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2020 to 2030. U.S. market holds the highest market share in 2020.

The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

What is the Future of 3D Printing Drugs In Pharmacies?

The future of 3D printing drugs in pharmacies is promising, with the potential to revolutionize the way medications are manufactured and delivered to patients. Here are some potential developments and benefits:

✅Personalization: 3D printing can be used to create customized dosage forms that are tailored to individual patient needs. This could lead to better treatment outcomes and reduced side effects.

✅On-Demand Manufacturing: 3D printing allows for the rapid production of small batches of drugs, which could improve supply chain efficiency and reduce waste.

✅Novel Drug Delivery Systems: 3D printing enables the creation of complex drug delivery systems, such as implants and microneedles, which can improve drug efficacy and patient compliance.

✅Improved Formulations: 3D printing can be used to create drug formulations with improved solubility, bioavailability, and stability, which can enhance drug efficacy and reduce the need for preservatives and other additives.

✅Cost Savings: By enabling more efficient drug manufacturing and reducing waste, 3D printing has the potential to lower the cost of medications.

3D-printed Drugs companies

✅Aprecia Pharmaceuticals - Aprecia was the first company to gain FDA approval for a 3D-printed drug, Spritam, which is used to treat epilepsy.

✅FabRx - FabRx is a UK-based company that specializes in 3D printing of personalized medicines, including drug-loaded filaments, pellets, and tablets.

✅GlaxoSmithKline - GSK has been developing 3D-printed medicines using its proprietary "Inkjet" technology, which allows for the printing of drugs with precise dosages and formulations.

✅Merck & Co. - Merck has been exploring the use of 3D printing in drug development, including the production of personalized dosages and drug delivery systems.

✅Sanofi - Sanofi has partnered with the 3D printing company Aprecia to develop new formulations of medications using 3D printing technology.

3D Printed Drugs Market segmentation

The 3D printed drugs market can be segmented in various ways based on different criteria, including:

✅By Technology: The market can be segmented based on the different 3D printing technologies used to produce drugs, such as powder bed fusion, binder jetting, and fused filament fabrication.

✅By Application: The market can be segmented based on the different therapeutic areas in which 3D-printed drugs can be used, such as neurology, oncology, cardiology, and others.

✅By End-user: The market can be segmented based on the different end-users of 3D-printed drugs, such as hospitals, research institutes, and pharmaceutical companies.

✅By Type: The market can also be segmented based on the type of 3D-printed drugs, such as oral tablets, capsules, implants, and others.

Europe is estimated to account for four-sevenths share in 2020, and is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period, due to presence of well-established healthcare systems and increase in prevalence of dysphagia. In addition, increase in adoption of 3D printed drugs is anticipated to provide new growth opportunities for the key players in the European market. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the highest growth rate during the analysis period, owing to increase in healthcare expenditure, rise in awareness related to 3D printing technique, presence of large patient pool, and developments in healthcare infrastructure.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

.This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the 3D Printed Drugs Market analysis from 2020 to 2030 to identify the prevailing 3D Printed Drugs Market opportunities.

.The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

.Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

.In-depth analysis of the molecular diagnostics market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

.Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

.Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

.The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global 3D Printed Drugs Market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

By Region Outlook

. North America

(U.S., Canada, Mexico)

. Europe

(Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

. Asia-Pacific

(Japan, China, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

. LAMEA

(Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

