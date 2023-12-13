World bank declares Palestinian economy shrinks 3.7 percent

(MENAFN) The enduring Israel-Gaza war, now entering its third month, has compelled the World Bank to revise its economic forecast for the Palestinian territories, anticipating a significant contraction of 3.7 percent in 2023. This stark reversal comes in stark contrast to the earlier growth projection of 3.2 percent before the outbreak of hostilities. The World Bank, in its monthly update, describes the Palestinian economy as being at a "near-complete standstill" since the conflict erupted in October, posing a severe threat to its future trajectory and elevating the risk of prolonged poverty.



The projected contraction represents a substantial setback, equivalent to a staggering USD1.5 billion decline in nominal gross domestic product for 2023 alone. The adverse impacts are anticipated to reverberate across households, businesses, and government finances, erasing all the welfare gains achieved in the Palestinian territories since the conclusion of the Covid-19 pandemic.



The grim economic outlook adds to the pre-existing challenges faced by the Palestinian economy, which was already grappling with a slowdown. In the first half of 2023, growth in the Palestinian territories slowed to 3 percent annually, primarily attributed to the diminishing post-pandemic recovery. Gaza, in particular, has experienced a profound economic downturn, contracting by 4.4 percent year on year in the initial six months of 2023.



This economic decline in Gaza is ascribed to a substantial reduction in the agricultural, forestry, and fishing sectors, a consequence of heightened Israeli restrictions on the sale of Gazan products into the occupied West Bank since August 2022. The World Bank highlights that the ongoing crisis exacerbates pre-existing structural weaknesses in the Palestinian economy, with international efforts to address these issues yielding limited success.



As the conflict persists, the economic toll on the Palestinian territories deepens, emphasizing the urgent need for humanitarian and economic intervention to alleviate the suffering of the population and foster sustainable recovery in the aftermath of the protracted hostilities.



MENAFN13122023000045015687ID1107587667