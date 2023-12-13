EU officials explore alternative avenues to secure emergency funding for Ukraine

(MENAFN) European Union (EU) officials are actively exploring alternative avenues to secure emergency funding for Ukraine, distinct from the shared European Union budget, in response to Hungary's steadfast refusal to withdraw its threat of vetoing a crucial support package for Kiev, as reported by the Financial Times. Despite mounting pressure from fellow European Union members and Ukrainian authorities, Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban remains resolute in his decision to block EUR50 billion (USD54 billion) in financial aid designed to bolster Ukraine in its conflict with Russia. Orban contends that the efficacy of Western aid remains questionable, cautioning against a prolonged conflict that could lead to more lives lost and further economic damage to the European Union bloc.



With a European Union summit scheduled for Thursday, where issues such as Ukraine's funding and potential accession to the European Union are on the agenda, Budapest has signaled its unwavering stance. Hungary's European Union minister, Janos Boka, declared on Tuesday that there would be no change in the country's position, emphasizing that the decision is rooted in principle and hinting that discussions might only be reconsidered after the December summit.



Boka proposed an alternative approach, suggesting that "Ukraine assistance...should be created outside [the European Union budget] with member state contributions." While European Union packages typically require unanimous agreement from all 27 member states, European Union officials, according to the FT, are actively exploring various strategies to overcome Hungary's veto. One potential option, as reported by the newspaper, involves releasing bloc funds earmarked for Hungary, frozen over concerns related to the rule of law.



As the European Union grapples with internal divisions over supporting Ukraine in its conflict with Russia, the ongoing standoff with Hungary underscores the complexities of navigating consensus within the bloc. The reported contingency plans reveal a determination among European Union officials to find alternative channels for urgently needed assistance to Ukraine, highlighting the delicate balance between member state sovereignty and collective action in times of crisis.





