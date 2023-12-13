Australia becomes first country to prohibit engineered stone as lung diseases increase

(MENAFN) Australia has achieved the distinction of being the inaugural nation to prohibit engineered stone, as reported by local media on Wednesday.



This landmark decision comes in response to an alarming increase in cases of silicosis, a lung disease, among workers involved in the development of these stones.



The ban was officially determined during a meeting of workplace ministers representing the Commonwealth, state, and territory, as reported by a US-based news agency. Notably, this ban is scheduled to come into effect in July of the upcoming year.



"Engineered stone is a fashion product that is killing the workers who make it," the news outlet cited Assistant Secretary of the Australian Council of Trade Unions Liam O'Brien as declaring.



"With alternatives readily available, why are we risking the lives of tradies for a fashionable finish in our kitchens?" Brien emphasized.



Throughout the 2000s, Australia sustained the production of engineered stone, marking a period of continued industry growth. However, the first instance of a silicosis problem associated with working on engineered stone was officially reported in 2015. Subsequently, the broadcaster indicates that the country has witnessed the emergence of hundreds of cases of silicosis since that initial report.

MENAFN13122023000045015839ID1107587665