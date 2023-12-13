Wall Street anticipates Federal Reserve signals on 2024 interest rate cuts

(MENAFN) As the Federal Reserve concludes its latest policy meeting, Wall Street awaits clues about potential interest rate cuts in 2024. The central bank is widely expected to maintain its benchmark rate for the third consecutive time, providing insight into its future plans through economic projections. The quarterly projections, including estimates for unemployment, inflation, and growth over the next three years, are closely monitored, particularly for hints on the potential adjustment of the key rate.



Speculation about rate cuts has intensified since a top Fed official suggested the possibility of reductions as early as March. The 19-member policy committee's projections will likely indicate some rate cuts in 2024, with most economists anticipating two or possibly three reductions. Wall Street traders, however, have been more optimistic, initially betting on five rate cuts, which have now reduced to four, according to futures markets.



The backdrop for potential rate cuts is the easing of inflationary pressures, providing the Fed with room for adjustments. Christopher Waller's unexpected suggestion of rate cuts last month fueled market expectations. The prospect of lower borrowing costs across various sectors, including mortgages, auto loans, and business borrowing, has influenced market sentiment. Stock prices have already rallied in anticipation of rate cuts, although Fed Chair Jerome Powell has recently downplayed the likelihood of imminent reductions, emphasizing the need for caution in drawing conclusions about the Fed's rate strategy.



As Wall Street scrutinizes the Fed's hints, the central bank's decisions will have a significant impact on market dynamics, influencing borrowing costs and potentially affecting stock prices based on the expectations surrounding future rate adjustments.

MENAFN13122023000045015682ID1107587664