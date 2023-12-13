Ukraine unrealistic with its military demands from US

(MENAFN) In an ongoing conflict with Russia, Ukrainian commanders and civilian officials have reportedly overestimated the United States' ability to supply weapons and ammunition, requesting items that American officials say simply do not exist, according to sources cited by the New York Times. Despite the US administration, led by President Joe Biden, having provided USD111 billion in military and economic assistance to Ukraine since Russia's military operation began in February 2022, concerns have arisen over the sustainability of funding. The White House has recently warned that funds for Ukraine, led by President Vladimir Zelensky, are running out, with obstacles, including resistance from hardline Republican lawmakers, preventing the approval of an additional USD106 billion 'national security package' for both Ukraine and Israel.



The New York Times article published on Monday highlights a significant gap in understanding between Ukrainian decision-makers and their American counterparts regarding the feasibility of ongoing financial and military support. Some in Kiev reportedly underestimate the precarious nature of continued United States funding for the war effort, with unnamed United States officials asserting that Ukraine may have to adapt to a tighter budget in its fight against Russia.



The report reveals that certain Ukrainian requests for military aid, including millions of rounds of artillery from Western stockpiles, are deemed unrealistic by United States sources due to the nonexistence of such resources. As Kiev grapples with the aftermath of a failed counteroffensive, the United States and Ukraine are reportedly in the process of formulating a new strategy, set to be implemented in early 2024 with the aim of revitalizing Ukraine's fortunes on the battlefield.



However, the article suggests that finding common ground between the United States and Ukraine has proven challenging thus far. Washington is reportedly advocating for Kiev to focus on retaining control of its existing territory while simultaneously bolstering its forces and supplies over the next year. This divergence in strategy underscores the complex dynamics surrounding military aid, funding constraints, and the ongoing conflict's geopolitical implications for both Ukraine and its international supporters.





