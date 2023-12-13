Finland announces reopening Russian border

(MENAFN) In a significant policy shift, the Finnish government has announced the reopening of two of its eight border crossings with Russia, a move aimed at mitigating the impact of a surge in asylum seekers. The decision, communicated by Prime Minister Petteri Orpo, signals a partial reversal of Finland's recent complete border closure with Russia, which was implemented in response to a perceived orchestrated influx of migrants, an accusation vehemently denied by Moscow.



The southeastern Vaalimaa and Niirala crossings are set to resume operations, according to Prime Minister Orpo. However, the other six border stations will remain closed as part of a measured approach to border management. The reopening is scheduled for Thursday, with the decision expected to be in effect until January 14. Interior Minister Mari Rantanen cautioned that any significant increase in asylum seekers could prompt an earlier closure of the border crossings.



Finland had progressively closed its border crossings with Russia throughout the previous month, culminating in the shutdown of the last crossing on November 28. The official rationale cited a surge in migrants from third nations attempting to enter Finnish territory through Russia. While Helsinki consistently accused Moscow of orchestrating this development, Kremlin officials firmly rejected the allegations as "completely baseless."



Minister Rantanen, in a Tuesday announcement, reiterated the government's belief in the involvement of a "state actor" behind the recent influx of asylum seekers. She emphasized that the situation transcends mere numerical considerations, characterizing the surge as a "hybrid operation" with the objective of "destabilizing our society." Helsinki, she asserted, must remain vigilant and resist such external influences. The authorities have committed to monitoring developments around the clock, especially during the upcoming Christmas holidays.



As Finland cautiously reopens selected border crossings, the nation finds itself at the intersection of geopolitical tensions and concerns over the integrity of its borders. The decision reflects a delicate balancing act between managing the flow of migrants and responding to broader security considerations, with the government asserting its commitment to safeguarding societal stability in the face of perceived external interference.



