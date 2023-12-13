Gaza health ministry declares critical vaccine shortage for children

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, the Gaza Health Ministry announced that it has depleted its supply of vaccinations for children in the Gaza Strip.



"Children's vaccinations completely ran out in the Gaza Strip," the Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza stated in a declaration.



Furthermore, the ministry emphasized that the shortage of vaccinations would result in severe health repercussions for children, leading to the potential spread of diseases, especially among displaced individuals residing in densely populated shelters throughout the enclave.



It called on the UN health agencies "to quickly intervene to provide the needed vaccinations and to ensure their arrival to all Gaza areas to prevent the catastrophe."



The Gaza Strip grapples with a critical scarcity of medications and medical resources due to the relentless and destructive Israeli conflict in the region.



Israel's airstrikes, ground assaults, and the imposed blockade are in response to a cross-border attack by Hamas on October 7, intensifying the situation.



Gaza's health authorities report a staggering toll: at least 18,412 Palestinians have lost their lives, with 50,100 sustaining injuries amid the ongoing Israeli offensive.

