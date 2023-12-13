Wall Street reaches highest level since early 2022, approaching record high

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, Wall Street experienced a notable surge, reaching its highest level since early 2022 and approaching its record high. The positive momentum was reflected in key market indices, with the S&P 500 climbing by 0.5 percent, the Dow rising by 0.5 percent, and the Nasdaq composite adding 0.7 percent. This upward movement followed a report indicating that inflation in the United States is in line with economists' expectations. However, the November update on inflation had a mixed impact on Treasury yields. While traders anticipate the Federal Reserve to maintain interest rates in its upcoming announcement, the report introduced some uncertainty about the timeline for potential rate cuts.



For the day, the S&P 500 closed at 4,643.70, registering a 0.5 percent increase. Similarly, the Dow Jones Industrial Average saw a 0.5 percent rise, reaching 36,577.94, while the Nasdaq composite gained 0.7 percent, closing at 14,533.40. On the other hand, the Russell 2000 index of smaller companies experienced a marginal decline of 0.1 percent, settling at 1,881.27.



Year-to-date performance indicates a general positive trend, with the S&P 500, Dow, and Nasdaq all showing a 0.9 percent increase, while the Russell 2000 remains essentially flat. Looking at the broader picture for the year, the S&P 500 has gained 20.9 percent, the Dow has increased by 10.3 percent, the Nasdaq has surged by an impressive 38.9 percent, and the Russell 2000 has seen a more modest gain of 6.8 percent.



The overall positive market performance is attributed to the alignment of inflation data with expectations, setting a favorable tone for Wall Street just below its record highs. However, the report has introduced some uncertainties regarding the potential timeline for future rate cuts, which remains a point of interest for traders and investors alike.

