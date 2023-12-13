FBI director talks about Sikh leader murder scheme with hid Indian counterpart

(MENAFN) In a historic visit to New Delhi, FBI Director Christopher Wray engaged in discussions with his Indian counterpart, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Director Praveen Sood, on Monday.



This high-profile meeting comes against the backdrop of an ongoing investigation into allegations of Indian government involvement in a plot to assassinate a Sikh separatist leader, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, on United States soil.



Wray's three-day visit marks the first time an FBI chief has visited India in 12 years, signaling the gravity of the situation and the importance of addressing the sensitive matter at hand. The FBI director is set to have separate meetings with key Indian intelligence agencies, including the heads of the National Investigation Agency (NIA), Intelligence Bureau, and Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), along with discussions with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.



The focus of these discussions is the alleged Indian government connection to the attempted assassination of Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, the founder of Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), an organization advocating for the establishment of the state of Khalistan. It's worth noting that SFJ is banned in India, and Pannun is on a wanted terrorist list.



According to a United States court indictment, an unnamed Indian intelligence officer collaborated with Indian national Nikhil Gupta to orchestrate an assassination attempt against Pannun in New York in June. Currently in custody in the Czech Republic, Gupta is awaiting trial.



The complexity of this case is further underscored by its connection to the killing of Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada earlier this year.



Ottawa publicly accused India of involvement in Nijjar's murder in September, creating diplomatic tensions. The intersection of these international incidents raises questions about the extent of government involvement, potential diplomatic repercussions, and the broader implications for the Sikh community.



Wray's visit signals a shared commitment between the United States and India to address such sensitive matters and collaborate on investigations of transnational significance. As both countries navigate the intricacies of this case, the international community will be closely watching for developments and outcomes that may impact diplomatic relations and the pursuit of justice in alleged state-sponsored plots.



