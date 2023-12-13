Long-awaited USD3.7B Las Vegas Strip resort project becomes reality

(MENAFN) A Las Vegas Strip resort project that endured more than a decade of starts, stops, and changing ownership is set to become a reality with the opening of Fontainebleau Las Vegas. The 67-story hotel-casino tower, costing USD3.7 billion, is the tallest, newest, and most recent addition to the southern Nevada resort corridor. Fontainebleau Las Vegas draws inspiration from Miami Beach's iconic Fontainebleau resort and is the second-most expensive resort in the area, following Resorts World, which opened in June 2021.



Jeffrey Soffer, the Miami-based chairman of Fontainebleau Development, initiated the project in 2007 but faced challenges, including funding issues during the Great Recession. The project was abandoned in 2009, with the building approximately 70 percent complete. Over the years, various owners, including Carl Icahn and Steven Witkoff, attempted to revive the project, initially named The Drew. Progress stalled again during the pandemic.



In 2021, Soffer, along with Fontainebleau Development and Koch Real Estate Investments, reclaimed the project and secured financing to complete it. The 3,644-room Fontainebleau Las Vegas has finally opened its doors, marking the realization of a long-held dream and demonstrating resilience amid the challenges faced during its tumultuous history.

MENAFN13122023000045015682ID1107587277