Next Hydrogen Secures Follow On Purchase Order From Casale

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Dec. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc. (“ Next Hydrogen” ) (TSXV:NXH , OTC:NXHSF ) is pleased to announce it has received a purchase order from Casale for development work related to integration of Next Hydrogen's next generation products for use in Casale's green ammonia and methanol systems.

This work advances the partnership between Next Hydrogen and Casale established under the previously announced Memorandum of Understanding. The purchase order will support testing various operational profiles of Next Hydrogen's unique electrolysers to allow their optimization and integration into Casale's green ammonia and methanol plants. “We are delighted to rapidly move forward with this important work with Casale which is a leading provider of process technologies for ammonia and methanol plants globally,” said Raveel Afzaal, President and CEO of Next Hydrogen.“This order marks the first step of our partnership with Casale and lays the groundwork for market demonstrations contemplated under our MoU.” About Casale

Casale, operating since 1921, is a global provider of technologies and integrated engineering solutions to produce fertilizers and other base chemicals. Casale is among the few licensors that can provide the entire fertilizer production chain of ammonia, urea, nitric acid, nitrates, phosphates, in addition to key chemicals such as melamine, methanol. Being focused to build sustainable plants for a better planet, our portfolio now also includes innovative technologies to produce green and blue ammonia, methanol, and hydrogen Casale delivers a complete range of solutions for new plants and for plants revamping. For further information: . About Next Hydrogen Solutions

Founded in 2007, Next Hydrogen is a designer and manufacturer of water electrolysers that use water and electricity as inputs to generate clean hydrogen for use as a green energy source or a green industrial feedstock. Next Hydrogen's unique cell design architecture supported by 40 patents enables high current density operations and superior dynamic response to efficiently convert intermittent renewable electricity into green hydrogen on an infrastructure scale. Following successful pilots, Next Hydrogen is scaling up its technology to deliver commercial solutions to decarbonize transportation and industrial sectors. For further information: . Contact Information

Raveel Afzaal , President and Chief Executive Officer

Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc.

Email: ...



Cautionary Statements

This news release contains“forward-looking information” and“forward-looking statements”. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as“expects”, or“does not expect”,“is expected”,“anticipates” or“does not anticipate”,“plans”,“budget”,“scheduled”,“forecasts”,“estimates”,“believes” or“intends” or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results“may” or“could”,“would”,“might” or“will” be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: the risks associated with the hydrogen industry in general; delays or changes in plans with respect to infrastructure development or capital expenditures; the uncertainty of estimates and projections relating to costs and expenses; failure to obtain necessary regulatory approvals; health, safety and environmental risks; uncertainties resulting from potential delays or changes in plans with respect to infrastructure developments or capital expenditures; currency exchange rate fluctuations; as well as general economic conditions, stock market volatility; and the ability to access sufficient capital. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. Except as required by law, there will be no obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change.