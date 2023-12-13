13 December 2023

Avacta Group plc

(“Avacta” or“the Group” or“the Company”)

ALS-6000-101 Phase 1a Three-Weekly Dose Escalation Safety Study Data

The data confirm the pre|CISIONTM platform's ability to transform the safety profile of doxorubicin through tumour targeting

Cohort 7, the final cohort in the three-weekly dose escalation safety study of AVA6000, has completed enrolment and is ongoing

A fortnightly dosing study to optimise the selection of the Phase 2 dose is now screening patients in the United States

Avacta Group plc (AIM: AVCT), a life sciences company developing innovative, targeted oncology drugs and powerful diagnostics, is pleased to provide detailed pre-clinical, clinical and pharmacokinetic data from the Phase 1a dose escalation study of its lead pre|CISIONTM programme, AVA6000, a tumour activated form of doxorubicin.

The key conclusions drawn from the data for AVA6000 to date are:

Dr Alastair Smith, Chief Executive Officer of Avacta Group, commented:

“Targeting potent therapies to the tumour, while limiting the systemic toxicity that often characterises these therapies, is one of the holy grails of cancer drug development. The data we released today show that the pre|CISIONTM modification is cleaved specifically by FAP, and not by other human enzymes, and this mechanism can be used to target the activation of a chemotherapy to the tumour microenvironment, significantly reducing the systemic exposure and improving the safety of the drug.

“The encouraging safety and tolerability observed with the pre|CISIONTM platform facilitates optimisation of dosing used with existing chemotherapies by exploring higher and more frequent doses and/or more treatment cycles. The ability to target the activation of a toxic drug to the tumour tissue also makes it possible to consider using even more potent cytotoxics that could not previously have been administered as systemic chemotherapies for safety reasons.

“The potential of the pre|CISIONTM platform to change the way in which potent cytotoxic drugs are delivered, improving cancer patients' quality of life and treatment outcomes, is truly remarkable.”

Dr William Tap, Chief, Sarcoma Medical Oncology at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, NY also commented:

“These initial clinical data are encouraging and demonstrate that the novel drug delivery mechanism of AVA6000 has the potential to demonstrate single agent activity in patients with solid tumours that express high levels of FAP. The safety data when compared with standard doxorubicin are highly encouraging and demonstrate the power of the pre|CISIONTM platform to avoid normal tissue effects while concentrating the toxin in the tumor microenvironment.”

Avacta's Chief Executive Officer Alastair Smith, Chief Scientific Officer Fiona McLaughlin and Consultant Christina Coughlin will present a detailed review of the AVA6000 preclinical and clinical data, followed by investor Q&A, on the Investor Meet Company (“IMC”) platform at 11:00am GMT. This presentation will be made available via the Company's website after the meeting.

Investors who already follow Avacta on IMC will automatically be invited to join the live stream. Investors who do not have an IMC account can sign up for free at and then click“Add to meet” on the Avacta page in order to receive an invitation.

