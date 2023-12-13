Elevate Everyday Wellness Rituals With Solei Cannabis Teas

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Solei Introduces Three New Seasonal Brews for Tea Lovers

TORONTO, Dec. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tilray Brands, Inc. ("Tilray" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), a leading global cannabis and consumer packaged goods company, today announces the latest seasonal release from its cannabis wellness brand, Solei . Joining its list of elevation essentials, Solei introduces three new cannabis-infused tea blends, including Decaffeinated Jasmine Green Tea, Spiced Starlight , and Chai Rooibos that are now available, just in time for the cozy season ahead.



Earlier this Spring, Solei introduced its inaugural tea collection with the launch of Peach Ginger Green Tea, Lavender Chamomile, and Mint Tea , focused on intentional consumption around its cannabinoid variations of CBD, CBN, and THC. Now back with three additional flavours, Solei delivers refreshing seasonal blends in premium sachets of loose-leaf tea.

Solei's new seasonal brews include:



Decaffeinated Jasmine Green Tea: A premium whole-leaf tea with the classic aromas of jasmine flower. It contains five biodegradable pyramid tea sachets; each sachet includes 20mg of CBD and <1mg of THC perfect for any time of the day.

Spiced Starlight: With 5x5g premium whole-leaf tea bags, this rich, Spiced Starlight multi-pack is caffeine-free and features warm spices of cardamom and clove. Each pack contains five biodegradable pyramid tea bag sachets, each infused with 20mg CBD, 10mg CBN, and <1mg THC. Chai Rooibos: Solei's chai rooibos tea is a classic spice-filled beverage that's caffeine-free, providing a sense of ease and comfort in a cup with notes of cardamom, cinnamon, and clove flavors. Each tea pack includes five biodegradable pyramid tea bag sachets, each infused with 20mg CBD and 2mg THC.



Solei cannabis-infused teas are made for self-care routines, moments to unwind and to share socially with friends. Solei's new teas – Jasmine Green Tea, Spiced Starlight, and Chai Rooibos, are now available at select Canadian cannabis retailers. For more information on where to buy Solei teas, please visit .

About Solei

Solei is a leading cannabis wellness and lifestyle brand with thoughtfully designed products for curating sensorial experiences based on what you need, when you need it, entirely on your terms. Beloved by consumers for its carefully formulated products and innovative formats, Solei products feature varied and rare cannabinoids that allow you to fine-tune your routines with ease. Explore a true sense of well-being with a wide range of formats including Solei's best-selling CBD oils, ready-to-go pre-roll multi-packs, blended topicals, and new beverages, along with more exciting future launches coming later this year.

For more information on Solei, visit and follow along our journey @soleicanada on Instagram.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: TLRY and TSX: TLRY) is a leading global cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, and Latin America that is changing people's lives for the better – one person at a time – by inspiring and empowering the worldwide community to live their very best life by providing them with products that meet the needs of their mind, body, and soul and invoke a sense of wellbeing. Tilray's mission is to be the trusted partner for its patients and consumers by providing them with a cultivated experience and health and well-being through high-quality, differentiated brands and innovative products. A pioneer in cannabis research, cultivation, and distribution, Tilray's unprecedented production platform supports over 20 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and alcoholic beverages.

For more information on Tilray, visit Tilray Brands, Inc . and follow @tilray on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Contacts:

Media:

Kaitlin Macapagal

...

Investors

Raphael Gross

203-682-8253

...