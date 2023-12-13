Harri Continues To Grow Award-Winning Team, Welcomes Quincy Valencia As SVP, Innovation

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Former HCM Technology Analyst and UX Evangelist Brings Industry Expertise to Leading Employee Experience Platform for Frontline Workers

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harri , the revolutionary Frontline Employee Experience platform serving over 35,000 restaurant and hotel locations and four million hospitality employees globally, today shared that Quincy Valencia has joined the company as Senior Vice President, Innovation. The strategic hire reflects Harri's commitment to delivering technologies designed to meet the evolving needs of service industries.



Prior to Harri, Valencia was Vice President and Research Director – Human Capital Management Technology at Ventana Research, now part of ISG. Valencia was recently shortlisted for 2023 Analyst of the Year by the Institute of Influencer and Analyst Relations for her work at Ventana. Before becoming an analyst, Valencia spent four years at AMS, where she assumed the role of Vice President – Product Innovation. She also worked at Cielo Talent as Senior Director – Solution Design and ADP, starting as an Implementation Consultant before joining as Director, RPO Implementation. Earlier in her career, Valencia spent several years in staffing and recruiting at The Home Depot and then HD Supply, the company's wholesale distribution subsidiary.





Reflecting on her new position, Valencia shared,“With the recent announcement of Harri's $43 million Series B funding round and the launch of Harri Engage , Harri is making waves – and a tremendous impact on the hospitality industry – with much more on the horizon. I am excited to be back in the HR technology product space and to be part of the Harri team at this pivotal moment in the company's journey. I can't wait to share what we're cooking up next.”

“Hospitality is a dynamic space and one that historically has been overlooked by technology providers until Harri. We set out to change the employee experience for frontline workers through technology and succeeded,” said Harri CEO Luke Fryer.“With Quincy on board, we will continue leading the way forward. Her keen understanding of service industries, along with the HCM technology landscape, will be instrumental as we innovate further.”

About Harri

Harri is the global leader in Frontline Employee Experience technologies. The Harri platform is built for companies that have service at the heart of their business and believe that the customer experience will never exceed the employee experience. The Harri suite of talent attraction, workforce management, employee engagement, and compliance technologies enable organizations to intelligently attract, manage, engage and retain the best talent to run and improve their business. Harri serves over 35,000 restaurant and hotel locations and four million hospitality employees globally, with emerging growth in retail and healthcare. Based in New York City, the company recently completed its Series B funding of $43 million. To learn more, visit .

