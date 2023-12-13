Epazz Holdings: Zenadrone Was Awarded Phase 1 US Air Force SBIR Dual-Purpose Technology Contract

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHICAGO, IL, Dec. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWir -- Epazz, Inc. (OTC: EPAZ), a mission-critical provider of drone technology, blockchain mobile apps and cloud-based business software solutions, announced today one of its holdings, ZenaDrone, Inc., was selected and funded for the US Air Force Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Award for phase I of the innovative defense-related dual-purpose technology.

The company is working with an assigned US Air Force contract agent to complete the paperwork and begin the contract over the next year. ZenaDrone has 90 days to complete the contract to apply for SBIR phase II, which will include funding up to $1.2 million if successful.

The SBIR and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) programs are highly competitive and encourage domestic small businesses to engage in federal research/research and development, with the potential for commercialization.

The SBIR program is structured in three phases: Phase I is designed to establish the technical merit, feasibility and commercial potential of the proposed research and development efforts. SBIR/STTR phase I awards are generally $50,000– $250,000 for 6 months (SBIR). This award is part of a partnership with AFWERX, the innovation arm of the Department of the Air Force and powered by the Air Force Research Laboratory.

Epazz ZenaDrone is excited to be part of phase 1 of the SBIR program and to have the opportunity to present ZenaDrone as an innovative, dual-purpose technology for defense-related drone applications.

“We are honored to be selected for this award and look forward to working with the US Air Force to develop this technology, ” stated Dr. Shaun Passley, CEO of Epazz, Inc.

The technology developed through this program will have many applications, from surveillance and reconnaissance to search and rescue operations. It will also provide a platform for developing new technologies and applications.

About ZenaDrone, Inc. ( )

ZenaDrone, Inc. is dedicated to improving its intelligent, unmanned aerial vehicl technology by incorporating machine learning software and AI. It was created to revolutionize the hemp farming sector and later evolved into an intelligent multifunctional industrial surveillance, inspection and monitoring solution.

About Epazz, Inc. ( )

Epazz, Inc. is a leading cloud-based software company that provides customized cloud applications to the corporate world, higher education institutions and the public sector. Epazz BoxesOSTM v3.0 is a complete web-based software package for small and mid-sized businesses, Fortune 500 enterprises, government agencies and higher education institutions. BoxesOSTM provides many web-based applications for organizations that would otherwise need to be purchased separately. Epazz's other products include DeskFlexTM (room-scheduling software ) and ProvitracTM (an applicant-tracking system ).

SAFE HARBOR

This safe harbor statement falls under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Certain statements in this press release are“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of words such as“may,”“expect,”“intend,”“estimate,”“anticipate,”“believe” or“continue” (or the negatives thereof) or similar terminology. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that can cause actual results to differ materially from future results or those implied by such forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results might differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Epazz Inc. assumes no obligation and has no intention of updating those forward-looking statements. It is not obligated to update or correct information prepared by third parties not paid for by Epazz Inc. Investors are encouraged to review Epazz Inc.'s public filings on SEC and otcmarkets. This includes unaudited and audited financial statements and over-the-counter market filings, which contain general business information about the company's operations, results of its operations and risks associated with the company and its operations.

Contact

Investor Relations

...

312-955-8161



Attachment

Epazz, Inc.