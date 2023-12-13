Influenza Diagnostics Market To Surpass USD 1.92 Billion By 2029, At A CAGR Of 8.3 % By Exactitude Consultancy

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Influenza Diagnostics Market

The global influenza diagnostics market is projected to reach USD 1.92 billion by 2029 from USD 1.01 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 8.3 % from 2022 to 2029.

Exactitude Consultancy has completed and published the final copy of the detailed research report on the Influenza Diagnostics Market.

Global Influenza Diagnostics market Size, Status, and Forecast for the 2023-2029. In-depth research has been compiled to provide the most up-to-date information on key aspects of the worldwide market. This research report covers major aspects of the Influenza Diagnostics Market including drivers, restraints, historical and current trends, regulatory scenarios, and technological advancements. The information provided under this section covers the financial revenue of all the major competitors with the addition of product benchmarking, key developments, major region expansion status, and SWOT analysis of any 3 to 5 top market players Furthermore, the microeconomic and macroeconomic factor that affects the market growth is also studied in order to invest in the market. The analysis of all such factors provides a better understanding of the market to achieve the greatest return in terms of revenue.

Influenza Diagnostics Market Top Key Players:

The global influenza diagnostics market key players include Roche Diagnostics, Quidel Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Hologic, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Danaher Corporation, DiaSorin S.p.A., Meridian Bioscience, Inc., Sekisui Diagnostics LLC, Luminex Corporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, SA Scientific Ltd.

Recent Developments:

March 17, 2023: DiaSorin (FTSE MIB: DIA) announced that it has received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its SimplexaTM COVID-19 & Flu A/B Direct assay.

8, 2023: BD announced that it has received Emergency Use Authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for a new molecular diagnostic combination test for SARS-CoV-2, Influenza A + B and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) to aid combat illness in the current and future respiratory virus seasons

Regional Share Analysis:

The influenza diagnostics market by region includes North America, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Europe, South America, and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

North America: includes the US, Canada, Mexico

Asia Pacific: includes China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, ASEAN and Rest of APAC

Europe: includes UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe

South America: includes Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa: includes Turkey, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Rest of MEA

North America had a sizable market share for influenza diagnostics in 2021. It is likely to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. Due to the expansion of the healthcare industry and the quick uptake of influenza diagnostic tools, it is projected that the market in the area would rise in the near future. Increased use of new technologies is also anticipated to favorably affect the future for the North American influenza diagnostics market. The U.S. dominated the North American market for influenza diagnostic testing. Due to the increasing prevalence of influenza and hospitalization in the United States, the sector is anticipated to have significant growth throughout the forecasted period. The US has a high national market share due to the vast patient population.

The influenza diagnostics market's revenue share from the Asia Pacific region was second-largest in 2021. The desire for enhanced wellness care services and the growing senior population, as well as improved infrastructure, more accessible healthcare, and favorable reimbursement conditions for medical tests, are all contributing factors. Additionally, a recent cost-effectiveness analysis shows that vaccination against the flu for elderly people financed by the government is economical for influenza control and prevention in China.

Key Market Segments: Influenza Diagnostics Market

Influenza Diagnostics Market by Product 2022-2029, (USD Billion)

Traditional

Rapid Influenza Detection Tests

Viral Culture

Immunoassay Kits

Others

Molecular

Rapid Molecular Assays

Reverse Transcription-Polymerase Chain Reaction {RT-PCR}

Nucleic Acid Amplification

Influenza Diagnostics Market by Technology, 2022-2029, (USD Billion)

Clinical Laboratories

Hospitals

Research & Academic Institutes

Diagnostic Laboratories

Strategic points covered in the Influenza Diagnostics market catalogue:

Introduction, market driving force product research goals and research scope global Influenza Diagnostics market (2023-2029) .

Exclusive Summary – Basic information on the global Influenza Diagnostics market.

The changing impact on market dynamics - global party supplies driving factors, trends, challenges and opportunities; post-COVID analysis.

Introduction global Influenza Diagnostics market factors, after COVID impact analysis, Porter's five force, the supply / value chain, PESTEL analysis, market entropy, patent / trademark analysis.

Show 2017-2023 by type, end user and region/country.

Assess the leading manufacturers of the global Influenza Diagnostics market, including their competitive landscape, peer analysis, BCG matrix and company profile.

Evaluate the market-by-market segments, countries/regions and manufacturers/companies, the revenue share and sales of these companies/companies in these different regions of the main countries/regions (2023-2029).

... To be continued

Global Influenza Diagnostics: Research Methodology

The research methodology adopted by our company is the integration of primary research, secondary research, and expertise reviews. Secondary research is performed by considering the sources such as company annual reports, research papers, and press releases concerning the industry. Other sources involve industry magazines, trade journals, associations; the government authorized information in order to incorporate the most reliable data to showcase the opportunities for the business expansion in Global Influenza Diagnostics.

Contact us

