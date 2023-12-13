Gasoline Direct Injection Market Size To Surpass USD 13.61 Billion By 2030, At A 8.39% CAGR From 2023 To 2030

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Gasoline Direct Injection Market

Gasoline Direct Injection Market Emerging Technologies, CAGR Status, Industry Demand, Global Competitors and Future Scope from 2023 to 2030

- Exactitude Consultancy

Exactitude Consultancy has completed and published the final copy of the detailed research report on the Gasoline Direct Injection Analysis Report.

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Exactitude Consultancy,“Gasoline Direct Injection Market by Component (Fuel Injectors, Engine Control Units (ECUS), Sensors, Fuel Rails, Fuel Pumps), Engine Type (I3, I4, V6, and V8), Vehicle Type (Hatchback, Sedan, SUV/MPV), Hybrid Vehicles (Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV), Plug in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)) and by Region Global Trends and Forecast from 2022 to 2029”, The Global Gasoline Direct Injection Market Is Projected to Reach USD 13.61 Billion By 2030 From USD 7.99 Billion In 2023, at A Cagr Of 8.39% From 2023 to 2030

Gasoline Direct Injection report covers extensive analysis of the key market players, along with their business overview, expansion plans, and strategies. The key players studied in the report include:

Robert Bosch GmbH, Denso Corporation, BorgWarner Inc., Marelli Holdings Co., Ltd., Hitachi, Ltd., Stanadyne, Park-Ohio Holdings Corp., Renesas Electronics Corporation, Infineon Technologies AG, Vitesco Technologies GmbH.

Industry Development:

In October 2022, Magneti Marelli showcased its new advanced technologies at the International Suppliers Fair (IZB) in Germany. The company showcased emission reduction solutions, integrating competencies from after-treatment and powertrain systems.

In September 2022, Stanadyne developed its new alternative fuel injector for medium-duty and heavy-duty commercial vehicle powertrains. The company developed a multipurpose port injector for delivering hydrogen, compressed natural gas, and dimethyl ether (DME) fuels.

In September 2022, Stanadyne developed its new Electrified GDI (Gasoline Direct Injection) fuel pump as part of its approach to fuel delivery system technology based on electrification. The new pump can be powered by 24- and 48-volt vehicle architectures and is decoupled from the internal combustion engine drivetrain.

In February 2022, BorgWarner Inc. developed a new hydrogen injection system. The company is developing hydrogen components for low, medium, and high-pressure environments, including port fuel injection and direct injection solutions.

Gasoline Direct Injection Market Competitive Landscape:

The major vendors in the Gasoline Direct Injection industry are

Key Strategic Developments: The study includes key strategic developments of the Gasoline Direct Injection Market, comprising R&D, new product launch, mergers and acquisitions, agreements, partnerships, collaborations, joint ventures, and regional growth of key competitors operating in the market globally and region.

Key Market Features: The report analyzed key market features including price, revenue, capacity, supply/demand, capacity utilization rate, gross production, production rate, Gasoline Direct Injection market share, consumption, import/export, cost, CAGR and gross margin. Furthermore, the report also offers a comprehensive study of the key Gasoline Direct Injection dynamics and its latest trends, along with relevant market segments and sub-segments.

Analytical Tools: The Global Outsourced Gasoline Direct Injection Market report includes accurately researched and analyzed data on the key industry players and their scope in the market through various analytical tools. Analytical tools such as Porter's five forces analysis, feasibility study, and ROI analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Segments Covered in the Report

(Note*: We offer report based on sub segments as well. Kindly, let us know if you are interested)

Gasoline Direct Injection Market by Component 2022-2030, (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)

Fuel Injectors

Engine Control Units (ECUS)

Sensors

Fuel Rails

Fuel Pumps

Gasoline Direct Injection Market by Engine Type, 2022-2030, (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)

I3

I4

V6

V8

Other

Gasoline Direct Injection Market by Vehicle Type, 2022-2030, (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)

Hatchback

Sedan

SUV/MPV

Gasoline Direct Injection Market by Hybrid Vehicles, 2022-2030, (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)

Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

Plug in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

Regional Analysis

The Gasoline Direct Injection market by region includes Asia-Pacific (APAC), North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

North America: includes the US, Canada, Mexico

Asia Pacific: includes China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, ASEAN and Rest of APAC

Europe: includes UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe

South America: includes Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa: includes Turkey, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and the Rest of MEA

Asia Pacific is estimated to be the largest market in 2021

The Asia Pacific region, which includes China, India, Japan, and South Korea, is taken into account in the study's scope. In terms of value, the Asia Pacific region held a market share of over 45% in the worldwide gasoline direct injection market in 2022. Growing car production in China, India, and Japan helped the market expand. Strong demand in the automotive industry supports the assumption that Asia Pacific is the largest market for small passenger cars, based on MarketsandMarkets data and validations from primary respondents. The market in the area will benefit from the expansion of the vehicle type sector. The market will be driven by the growing need for fuel-efficient cars to meet strict emission regulations.

