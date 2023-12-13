Peoplegurutm And Monarch Consulting Aim To Transform Workplaces With People, Processes, And Technology

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- PeopleGuruTM, a trailblazer in Human Capital Management (HCM ) technology, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Monarch Consulting, a premier firm specializing in comprehensive HR services.



“We are delighted to partner with Monarch Consulting to offer our clients a holistic HR solution. Their expertise aligns seamlessly with our mission to tailor HR solutions for mid-market organizations through innovative technology and complements our technology-driven approach," said Richard Cangemi, Chief Executive Officer of PeopleGuruTM.



Monarch Consulting offers a wide breadth of HR capabilities from consulting and one-off projects to complete outsourcing of all human resource functions.



“This partnership with PeopleGuruTM enables us to expand and streamline our service offering by bringing payroll and benefits administration under the Monarch umbrella of services, which already includes overall HR consulting, staffing and recruiting, compensation consulting, learning and development, talent management, mobile I-9 verification, and HR investigations,” said Dan Darabaris, Chief Operating Officer at Monarch Consulting.“By adding PeopleGuruTM's technology solutions to the mix, we are now a one-stop-shop for all HR needs.”



Working together, PeopleGuruTM and Monarch Consulting empower HR leaders to make strategic decisions that drive organizational success.



About PeopleGuruTM:



PeopleGuruTM is one of the fastest-growing Human Capital Management software developers in the nation. PeopleGuruTM and its HR technology , best practices, and expert advice is the solution partner of choice to hundreds of visionary HR leaders intent on building award-winning workplaces, transforming their employee experience, and supporting the workforce of the future.



About Monarch Consulting, LLC:



Monarch Consulting, LLC provides a wide range of HR services, including staffing and recruiting, compensation consulting, learning and development, talent management, mobile I-9 verification, HR investigations, and career coaching.



