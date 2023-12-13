Aid Organization Weltbeweger Opens Vocational Training College And Housing Facilities For Youth In Mugumu, Tanzania

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The facility will provide training for students and also includes an orphanage, dormitories, a chapel, and an administrative building

- Dr. Andreas WaltherCHEMNITZ, GERMANY, December 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- WeltBeweger , a German-based non-profit organization bringing God's love to people through meeting practical needs, has announced the opening of its WorldChanger vocational training college in Mugumu, Tanzania. An event celebrating the school's opening was held onsite in Mugumu on 17 November 2023 and included a contingent of international guests, local pastors, and political representatives, highlighting the importance and impact of the project.The WorldChanger vocational training college will focus on arming young Tanzanians, especially women, with practical and technical skills to earn a living. Many Tanzanian women end up in prostitution or as slave workers, but the WorldChanger school seeks to change this trend by delivering a practical education and income-earning possibilities. Current curriculum includes tailor training, which also includes additional instruction in subjects such as life skills like hygiene, conflict resolution, financial literacy, and entrepreneurship; English; computer courses; and biblical principles. Beginning next year, additional offerings for over 200 students will be added, including full computer training and vocational training in the tourism sector, including waiters, cooks, housekeepers, and hairdressers.In addition to the vocational training college, the WorldChanger compound will also include an orphanage, dormitories for young people, a chapel, and an administrative building.The WorldChanger college was designed by WeltBeweger founders Dr. Andreas and Tanja Walther, following in the organization's commitment to bringing God's love to people through mission, discipleship, and compassion in a practical way. The founders also see education as essential to lifting people out of poverty.“At WeltBeweger, we believe that God's love is best demonstrated through actions that alleviate human suffering and positively impact the world," said Dr. Andreas Walther. "To this end, we are thrilled and humbled by the opening of the WorldChanger college in Tanzania, an effort supported by the kindness and financial assistance of so many people around the world. This institution will play a crucial role in alleviating crime and poverty in Mugumu by giving young people, especially young women, food, shelter, education, and new economic possibilities."The Walther's story shows discovery and meaning. Growing up as children in the German Democratic Republic, they were unfamiliar with God and Christian principles. After committing together to find the meaning of life, they discovered Christ and engaged in extensive social and charitable work throughout Germany. Eventually, their work called them to a medical center in Mugumu, Tanzania. The rest, they say, is history.The people of Mugumu captured the couple's hearts, inspiring them to launch WeltBeweger in 2015. One story that captured the organization's attention is that of a young boy named Ezekiel, whom they met in 2016. Ezekiel had lost both parents and was living with his grandmother in very poor conditions. WeltBeweger accepted him into its WorldChanger assistance program and provided him with food, clothing, and medical treatment. They also provided financing so that he can go to school.The WeltBeweger team was impressed with Ezekiel's intelligence, as he has said that he would like to be a doctor one day. WeltBeweger made it possible for him to study at a boarding school. With the organization's assistance, now he is one of the best students in his class. If he continues on this path, he will have the opportunity to study medicine at a university at some point.Ezekiel's story exemplifies the mission that WeltBeweger embraces: believing God gave Ezekiel the gift of intelligence, the organization would like to encourage this gift to the best of its ability.“Opening the WorldChanger school is but one step, albeit a giant one, in improving daily life for young people in Tanzania, a country plagued by levels of poverty and instability most of us have never experienced firsthand,” said Tanja Walther. "We welcome the support of people from across the globe to join us in bringing practical solutions to Tanzanians by donating to support our mission. A monthly donation of €45 for one year will provide education for one student, and €80 will pay for a blackboard for the school building. Through small actions and donations, we can make real change together.”To learn more about the WorldChanger school and WeltBeweger or to make a donation, visit weltbeweger .

Andreas Walther

WeltBeweger

+49 162 9489254

...