Water Min Atishi Directs DJB CEO To Resolve Issue Of Overflowing Sewers In Delhi

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 13 (IANS) In order to address the long-standing complaints of overflowing sewers across Delhi, Water Minister Atishi directed the CEO of Delhi Jal Board (DJB) to visit the field twice a week and resolve the issue at the earliest.

“My office has been constantly receiving complaints regarding sewer overflow from different parts of Delhi. I have personally visited several areas in Sultanpur Majra, Pocket A Mayur Vihar, Ashok Vihar, Chitla Gate, Nehru Hill along with local area officers. I am disappointed to say that the ground situation of these areas was not only dismal but inhuman,” she said in the notice.

“During my visit, I found dirty sewer water flowing onto the roads. In most cases, people living in the vicinity informed me that they have been facing these issues for several months now,” said the Minister.

In some cases, the residents informed her that the problem of sewer overflow has been so persistent that they have been forced to step on bricks to get out of their houses.

The residents also informed that despite making repeated complaints to the DJB, there has been no resolution to the problem.

“Even more shocking is the fact that the local area officials who accompanied me on these visits seemed unaware of the issues faced by the public on the ground. In most cases, the local area officers were oblivious to these problems. I am shocked to say that DJB officials, even senior officers, were unable to answer public queries,” said Atishi.

There was a total mismatch of understanding of the officials and actual ground realities, she said.

“Otherwise, how is it possible that the issues have reached the minister's office instead of the local DJB office,” said Atishi.

“Sewer maintenance is the primary responsibility of the DJB, as per the Delhi Jal Board Act. If the Delhi Jal Board is unable to discharge its duties in a time-bound manner, then heads should roll. I had earlier directed the CEO to issue strict directions to all DJB officers to resolve all public complaints within 48 hours. No negligence on this front will be accepted,” Atishi directed.

“Besides responding to public complaints in a timely manner, the officers of DJB should also proactively visit the ground to take stock of the conditions of sewers. The CEO, Members, Chief Engineers, Additional Chief Engineers/Superintendent Engineers, Additional Engineers and Junior Engineers should carry out routine inspections of Assembly constituencies so that these problems do not arise at all,” she directed.

She said that Chief Engineers will have to visit the field thrice every week while all remaining Junior Engineers (JE), Additional Engineers (AE), Additional Chief Engineers/Superintending Engineers have to be on the ground daily.

“Reports of these field visits must be submitted in the office of the CEO and Chairperson on every Monday,” the minister further directed.

