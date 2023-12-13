Saudi Arabia's Expo 2030 to drive USD94B financial development

(MENAFN) The hosting of Expo 2030 in Saudi Arabia is anticipated to be a catalyst for economic growth, generating a positive impact both before and during the event. Al Rajhi Capital has projected the economic influence of Expo 2030 to be approximately 355 billion riyals (USD94 billion) over the next 25 years. This substantial economic boost is expected to contribute significantly to a 19 percent increase in the non-oil GDP as outlined in the 2023 budget.



Mazen Al-Sudairi, the Head of Research at Al Rajhi Capital, highlighted that the economic ramifications of Expo 2030 will extend beyond the event itself, with a gradual increase in impact over the ensuing years. Anticipated revenues during the exhibition period are forecasted to exceed USD60 billion. Importantly, the positive effects are expected to persist post-event, maintaining a moderate level higher than pre-Expo levels.



The future revenue forecasts take cues from the experiences of previous international exhibitions held in locations such as Dubai, Japan, and Italy. Al Rajhi Capital's report emphasizes the multifaceted positive impact on various economic sectors within the Kingdom. Some sectors will directly benefit during the preparation phase, while others will experience positive effects during the actual exhibition period.



The ambitious Expo 2030 is poised to not only showcase Saudi Arabia's capabilities and advancements but also serve as a powerful driver for economic diversification, fostering sustained growth in the years to come.

MENAFN13122023000045015682ID1107587193