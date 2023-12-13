UN Commissioner inaugurates Global Refugee Forum urging for immediate ceasefire in Gaza

(MENAFN) UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi inaugurated the Global Refugee Forum on Wednesday, urging an "immediate and sustained humanitarian cease-fire."



"A major human catastrophe is unfolding in the Gaza Strip, and so far, the (UN) Security Council has failed to stop the violence," Grandi stated in Geneva, giving a speech at the three-day forum.



Stressing that the occurrences taking place since October 7 are "outside the mandate of UNHCR," he stated: "However, we foresee more civilian deaths and suffering, and also further displacement that threatens the region."



"I cannot open the global refugee forum without first echoing the call of the United Nations Secretary-General (Antonio Guterres) for an immediate and sustained humanitarian ceasefire," he further mentioned.



The high commissioner also appealed for the release of hostages, emphasizing that a genuine dialogue resumption would lead to "real peace and security for the people of Israel and Palestine."



Israel has launched air and land bombardments, imposed a siege, and conducted a ground offensive in response to a cross-border attack by Hamas on Oct. 7. Since then, Gaza's health authorities report at least 18,412 Palestinians killed and 50,100 injured.



The Gaza Strip is grappling with severe shortages of food, water, and other essential goods due to limited aid access.

