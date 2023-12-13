China's Central Bank announces injection of USD58.17B into banking system

(MENAFN) The People's Bank of China (PBOC), China's central bank, has announced a substantial injection of 414 billion yuan (USD58.17 billion) into the Chinese banking system through 7-day reverse repo operations at an interest rate of 1.8 percent. This move follows a previous injection of 285 billion yuan (USD40 billion) using the same mechanism just a day earlier.



The central bank emphasized that the primary objective of this measure is to ensure acceptable and effective cash liquidity within the banking system. The decision aligns with the PBOC's commitment to maintaining stability and resilience in the financial sector, as reported by the Chinese state news agency, Xinhua.



Reverse repurchases, commonly referred to as "reverse repo" operations, involve the central bank purchasing securities from commercial banks with the agreement to sell them back in the future. This mechanism is frequently employed to manage liquidity and address short-term funding needs within the banking system.



Simultaneously, the Chinese yuan experienced a renewed depreciation against the US dollar in today's trading sessions. The exchange rate reached 7.117 yuan per dollar, marking a slight decrease from the previous day's rate of 7.116 yuan per dollar, equivalent to an 11 Chinese pips decline.



Chinese currency regulations permit the yuan to fluctuate within a 2 percent range above or below the central bank's daily guidance rate in the spot foreign exchange market. The exchange rates are determined based on purchasing rates offered by major financial institutions before the commencement of daily interbank market transactions.



This move by the People's Bank of China underscores its commitment to proactively manage liquidity levels and sustain the stability of the country's financial system in the face of evolving market dynamics.

