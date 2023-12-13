GYM-329 For Facioscapulohumeral Muscular Dystrophy: Emerging Drug Insights And Market Forecast To 2032

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "GYM-329 Emerging Drug Insight and Market Forecast - 2032" report has been added to

This report provides comprehensive insights about GYM-329 for

Facioscapulohumeral Muscular Dystrophy (FSHD) in the seven major markets. A detailed picture of the GYM-329 for FSHD in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan for the study period 2019 -2032 is provided in this report along with a detailed description of the GYM-329 for FSHD.

The report provides insights about mechanism of action, dosage and administration, as well as research and development including regulatory milestones, along with other developmental activities. Further, it also consists of future market assessments inclusive of the GYM-329 market forecast analysis for FSHD in the 7MM, SWOT, analysts' views, comprehensive overview of market competitors, and brief about other emerging therapies in FSHD.

Drug Summary

GYM-329 is an investigational anti-myostatin antibody designed to target skeletal muscles, potentially increasing their size and growth. Myostatin is vital in regulating skeletal muscle size by controlling its growth. Inhibiting myostatin may help muscles grow in size and strength.

GYM329 has been engineered as a "recycling" and "sweeping" antibody, which means that it may be more efficient at removing myostatin from the blood than a conventional antibody. GYM329 is more targeted and expected to improve the various conditions associated with muscle atrophy and loss of muscular strength.

GYM-329 Analytical Perspective

In-depth GYM-329 Market Assessment

This report provides a detailed market assessment of GYM-329 for Facioscapulohumeral Muscular Dystrophy (FSHD) in the seven major markets, i.e., the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan. This segment of the report provides forecasted sales data from 2028 to 2032.

GYM-329 Clinical Assessment

The report provides the clinical trials information of GYM-329 for FSHD covering trial interventions, trial conditions, trial status, start and completion dates.

Key Questions



What is the product type, route of administration and mechanism of action of GYM-329?

What is the clinical trial status of the study related to GYM-329 in Facioscapulohumeral Muscular Dystrophy (FSHD) and study completion date?

What are the key collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, licensing and other activities related to the GYM-329 development?

What are the key designations that have been granted to GYM-329 for FSHD?

What is the forecasted market scenario of GYM-329 for FSHD?

What are the forecasted sales of GYM-329 in the seven major countries, including the United States, Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan?

What are the other emerging products available and how are these giving competition to GYM-329 for FSHD? Which are the late-stage emerging therapies under development for the treatment of FSHD?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Report Introduction

2. GYM-329 Overview in FSHD

2.1. Product Detail

2.2. Clinical Development

2.2.1. Clinical studies

2.2.2. Clinical trials information

2.2.3. Safety and efficacy

2.3. Other Developmental Activities

2.4. Product Profile

3. Competitive Landscape (Marketed Therapies)

4. Competitive Landscape (Late-stage Emerging Therapies)

5. GYM-329 Market Assessment

5.1. Market Outlook of GYM-329 in FSHD

5.2. 7MM Analysis

5.2.1. Market Size of GYM-329 in the 7MM for FSHD

5.3. Country-wise Market Analysis

5.3.1. Market Size of GYM-329 in the United States for FSHD

5.3.2. Market Size of GYM-329 in Germany for FSHD

5.3.3. Market Size of GYM-329 in France for FSHD

5.3.4. Market Size of GYM-329 in Italy for FSHD

5.3.5. Market Size of GYM-329 in Spain for FSHD

5.3.6. Market Size of GYM-329 in the United Kingdom for FSHD

5.3.7. Market Size of GYM-329 in Japan for FSHD

6. SWOT Analysis

7. Analysts' Views

