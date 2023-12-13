Extended Detection And Response Market To Reach USD 11.4 Billion By 2032 Report By Datahorizzon Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Ongoing research leads to emerging prospects within the extended detection and response industry.

Fort Collins, Colorado, Dec. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to DataHorizzon Research, The Extended Detection and Response Market was valued at USD 1.4 Billion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow CAGR at 22.9% to reach USD 11.4 Billion in 2032.

EDR is a security tool that helps detect threats across all security layers and endpoints. It unifies security operations over emails, cloud data, systems, applications, networks, and end-users. EDR has two classifications: native EDR and open EDR.

Native EDR integrates with vendor systems, while open EDR integrates with existing systems, allowing companies to incorporate other tools now or in the future. Extended Detection and Response systems have become necessary for companies to ensure data safety due to the growth in online activities and cyber threats.

EDR systems have evolved to provide security and threat detection only on endpoints like computers, laptops, and mobile devices. They offer a more holistic approach to security. They are equipped with AI and machine learning to help with continuous analysis and faster detection of threats and activities across any layer of a company's systems.

Segmentation Overview:

The global extended detection and response market has been segmented into component, deployment type, organization size, industry, and region. Extended Detection and Response (EDR) solutions help with practical and on-time threat detection and quick security checks and provide a comprehensive overview of possible data breaches. Large enterprises need solid security systems to protect their data, and governments also invest in data protection and security.

Extended Detection and Response Market Report Highlights:

North America, especially the US, is a prime target for cyber-attacks due to its tech advancements and major companies. 46% of global cyber-attacks target Americans. Industries like healthcare and BFSI are at high risk due to the growing use of IoT devices.

Some prominent players in the extended detection and response market report include Microsoft, Palo Alto Networks, IBM, Cisco, Sophos Ltd., Trend Micro, SentinelOne, Bitdefender, McAfee, Trellix, and others.

Industry Trends and Insights:

- Leading organizations in Hong Kong have successfully enhanced their productivity by utilizing Copilot for Microsoft 365. Copilot leverages large language models (LLM), such as GPT-4, and proprietary data from Microsoft Graph, Microsoft 365 applications, and the web.

- IBM Consulting and Palo Alto Networks will expand their partnership to strengthen clients' security postures and navigate evolving threats.

Extended Detection and Response Market Segmentation:

By Component : Solutions and Services

By Deployment Type : On-premise and Cloud

By Organization Size : Large enterprises and Small and Medium Enterprises

By Industry: BFSI, Retail, Healthcare, Manufacturing, IT and Telecommunications, Others

By Region: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa.

