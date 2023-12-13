Tech Visionary Bassem Sa Reshaping The Landscape Of Future Tech

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Bassem Sa is widely recognized for his brilliant tech mind, which envisioned and helped create numerous tech inventions.

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, December 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Bassem Sa is widely recognized for his brilliant tech mind, which envisioned and helped create numerous tech inventions. He surfaced in the tech space with an enviable streak of successful projects and set out to disrupt the industry space with revolutionary tools, apps, and technologies.His talents and passion for innovation revealed themselves at a very young age. Bassem pushed the envelope in programming as a whole with five international and national patents, as well as securing more than $50 million in funding for projects that have had a profound impact in the world of digital technology.As a highly experienced solopreneur, Bassem Sa's skills and technologies are coveted by clients across all compass points. From SMEs to niche blogs and websites to household names across multiple industries, Bassem's unique approach to code design has given numerous firms the competitive edge they need to climb the ladder.Bassem Sa reshaped the way virtual reality is used through Orb Reality, an innovative platform elevating virtual reality to new heights with unique technology and systems like AI green screening, spatially dynamic zoom, and more.As the Chief Technology Officer at Orb Reality, Bassem was coordinating a team of highly experienced tech veterans to usher in a new age of virtual reality and change the way users experience it.“Orb Reality bridges the gap between V.R. video games and conventional video by allowing users to intuitively and seamlessly control perspective, zoom, and viewing angle without additional hardware or software.”At the same time while Orb Reality was being launched and improved, Bassem Sa was working on improving a slew of fitness apps. Seeing an abundance of untapped potential in these apps, Bassem harnessed his skills to optimize and improve their performance. In a short period, the apps Bassem was working on generated over $30 million, showcasing his ability to consistently“design” success.From fitness apps to vast virtual fields of social media networks, Bassem Sa shifted his focus to Arenai, the largest aggregator of live stories from major platforms like Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and Snapchat complete with a host of exquisite features and technologies.Hailed as the ultimate“Gateway to immersive virtual events”, Arenai quickly soared to prominence under Bassem's guidance as a Chief Executive Officer, contesting the currently leading apps and delivering a revolutionary way for users to connect with friends, meet new users, and immerse themselves in an ever-expanding virtual world.After revolutionizing the virtual gaming and social media industries, Bassem decided to take up a bigger challenge – healthcare space. His ventures led him to Porchlight, a cutting-edge healthcare app focused on providing essential help to at-risk populations.Prior to Bassem's intervention, there was no effective means to provide adequate help to patients due to a massive technology equity gap. He took on a challenge to streamline the way users interact with hospice staff by designing a HIPAA-compliant platform. Bassem Sa was the Head of Engineering at Porchlight and was committed to facing key issues in this $19.2 billion industry.The latest step in a long line of his successful projects was the Reinbow App – a revolutionary social media app powered by state-of-the-art technologies designed to ensure users have instant, free access to the latest happenings.With an eclectic portfolio and commitment to excellence, Bassem's digital empire has created an impressive legacy valued over $600 million. His work with up-and-coming apps, businesses, and companies that emerged as market leaders under Bassem's leadership showcases the impact he had in various fields.Bassem's unbridled passion for innovation and technology burns strongly in all of his projects and continue to empower millions. He helped uplifted the streaming industry by crossing it with advanced VR tech; Bassem pushed the envelope in the health-tech space via Porchlight, and he equipped Reinbow with a competitive edge.

