Tunisian Grain Office initiates international tender to procure grains

(MENAFN) The Tunisian Grain Office has unveiled plans for an international tender aimed at procuring substantial quantities of grains. The tender targets the acquisition of approximately 100,000 tons of soft flour wheat, along with 75,000 tons of hard wheat and 50,000 tons of barley designated for animal feed. Notably, the tender provides flexibility for applicants to choose the origin of the grains they offer. The deadline for submitting offers in this international tender is set to conclude tomorrow, Tuesday, as reported by Reuters.



The detailed specifications of the tender encompass Tunisia's request for diverse shipments, including four shipments of soft flour wheat, each weighing 25,000 tons, three shipments of hard wheat, each weighing 25,000 tons, and two shipments of barley, each weighing 25,000 tons. The shipping periods are contingent on the supplier's decision regarding the country of origin for the import process.



Soft wheat shipments are anticipated to occur between December 25, 2023, and February 5, 2024, while hard wheat shipments are slated for January 1 to January 30, 2024. Barley shipments are scheduled between January 1 and February 5, 2024.



This follows a previous tender announced on November 22, 2023, where the Tunisian Grain Office purportedly procured around 100,000 tons of soft wheat and 75,000 tons of barley for animal feed. In the preceding durum wheat tender on November 17, 2023, the Bureau reportedly secured approximately 25,000 tons. These initiatives reflect Tunisia's strategic efforts to ensure a stable and secure grain supply, contributing to the nation's food security goals.

