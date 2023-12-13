Father of UK photojournalist murdered by Israeli army accuses West of being ‘complicit’ in Gaza killings

(MENAFN) The father of Tom Hurndall, a British peace activist and photojournalist killed by the Israeli army in Gaza in 2003, asserts that Western governments and media are “complicit” in the “deliberate killing” of civilians by the Israel army.



In an interview with a Turkish news outlet, Anthony Hurndall discussed the recent indiscriminate attacks on civilians and journalists in Gaza by the Israeli army since October 7. He also examined the positions of governments worldwide and international organizations in response to these attacks.



Hurndall stated that his son was shot in the head by the Israeli army while “while rescuing children from IDF (Israeli Army) sniper fire.”



“In Tom’s specific case, after they had removed bullet fragments from his brain, evident in medical scans taken in Gaza, the Israeli medical staff at Soroka Hospital sought to suggest he was injured by a blunt instrument, ‘perhaps a baseball bat’. The evidence of illegal fragmentation ammunition had been removed.”



“Only when confronted with irrefutable evidence, and subjected to the unrelenting pressure of the UK Government and press, did they concede and accept responsibility,” he further mentioned.



“Unfortunately, Palestinian civilians do not have the resources or support to protect themselves in this way. Western governments and media appear too willing to accept Israeli accounts and narratives and repeat them. In doing so they actively encourage the killing of women and children, and are, in my view, themselves complicit in, or at least condoning, the deliberate killing of civilians and war crimes,” Hurndall declared.



He asserted that the primary objective behind Israel's indiscriminate attacks was to punish the Palestinian people and to maintain occupation over Gaza.

