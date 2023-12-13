Egyptian Premier highlights committee's vital role in backing government initiative

(MENAFN) During a Cabinet meeting, Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly underscored the vital role of the Committee for Regulating Markets and Commodity Prices in supporting government initiatives. He emphasized the significance of implementing the committee's outputs and studies to effectively achieve the desired objectives. The remarks highlight the government's commitment to leveraging regulatory mechanisms to stabilize markets and ensure the availability of essential goods.



Minister of Planning and Economic Development, Hala Al-Saeed, provided insights into the outcomes of the committee's meetings, outlining agreed-upon recommendations. These recommendations encompass strategies to enhance the availability of goods in markets while strengthening control measures through continuous monitoring campaigns. The proposal to establish a permanent committee for monitoring the prices of strategic commodities and producing periodic reports was particularly emphasized.



The discussion also delved into the examination of key food commodities and the need to tighten control under the Consumer Protection Law. Among the long-term recommendations, the consideration of launching an electronic system to track the circulation of goods was highlighted. This system aims to facilitate traceability from source to consumer, contributing to transparency in the supply chain.



Furthermore, the meeting addressed the extension of the export ban on onion crops until March 2024, underscoring the necessity to intensify control campaigns. These strategic steps align with the government's overarching efforts to stabilize markets, ensure the availability of essential goods, and foster consumer protection. The proactive measures reflect a commitment to addressing market dynamics and fostering resilience in the face of economic challenges.

