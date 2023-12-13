Brazilian Banks’ Historic Leap In 2023

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In 2023, Brazil witnessed a historic financial moment, with its three major public banks making record-breaking investments.



The combined total reached an astounding 56.4 billion reais ($11.35 billion), surpassing the total investments of the previous four years.



This remarkable achievement was led by







the Banco Nacional de Desarrollo Económico y Social (BNDES) ,



Caixa Económica Federal (CEF), and

Banco de Brasil (BB),



indicating a significant shift in Brazil's financial strategy.President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva lauded these efforts, highlighting the banks' crucial role in supporting diverse state and municipal projects.These investments were not just figures but a testament to the government's commitment to driving Brazil's economic and infrastructure development .Lula's emphasis on the unique responsibilities of public banks, especially in funding projects overlooked by the private sector, marked a distinct approach to national development.The funds were strategically distributed, benefiting 16 states and 805 municipalities across 25 states.This wide-reaching allocation showcases the government's dedication to national growth, impacting from small rural communities to larger states.Tarciana Medeiros, President of Banco de Brasil, emphasized the vital role of these credit operations in boosting productive sectors and improving public policies.Significance of these investmentsRui Costa, the Minister of the Casa Civil, pointed out the significance of these investments, comparing the current investment volume to that of the previous four years.He emphasized their adherence to fiscal safety and predicted a ripple effect in 2024.These investments are expected to stimulate purchases of construction materials, equipment, and schools, thereby energizing various production chains.In conclusion, the year 2023 marks a pivotal period of progress for Brazil's public banks.Their investments broke records and reaffirmed a renewed focus on public banking's role in national development.These developments lay a strong foundation for continued growth and development in Brazil's economy and infrastructure.