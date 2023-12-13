With 14.8% CAGR, PCB Design Software Market Size To Surpass USD 8.52 Billion By 2030

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) As per the report by Fortune Business Insights, the PCB Design Software Market size is projected to reach USD 8.52 billion in 2030, at a CAGR of 14.8% during the forecast period, 2023-2030 Pune, India, Dec. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global PCB Design Software Market size was valued at USD 2.86 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 8.52 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 14.8% during the forecast period. Fortune Business Insights presents this information in their report titled "Global PCB Design Software Market Forecast, 2024-2030."

Request a Free Sample PDF:

Notable Industry Development: According to a Forrester survey of 530 security decision-makers, 33% of breaches come from a third-party service or software, while another third of external attacks, which amounts to 35%, are carried out by exploiting a vulnerability, thus causing the data to be exploited through various sources.

Key Takeaways

Increased Adoption of Cloud-based Software amid COVID-19 Pandemic Strengthened Market Growth

Adoption of Cloud Deployment to Fuel Market Growth due to Changing Approach of PCB Design Computer & Consumer Electronics to Accelerate Market Growth due to Increasing Production of Consumer Electronics

Discover the Leading Players Featured in the Report: “Companies leading the global PCB Design Software Market are Altium Limited (U.S.), ANSYS, Inc. (U.S.), NATIONAL INSTRUMENTS CORP (U.S.), Autodesk Inc. (U.S.), DOWNSTREAM TECHNOLOGIES, LLC (U.S.), Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (U.S.), KiCad (U.S.), Siemens (Germany), EasyEDA (China), Novarm Limited (Dip Trace) (U.S.), Ucamco (Belgium), Zuken (Japan)”

Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR 14.8% 2030 Value Projection USD 8.52 billion Base Year 2022 PCB Design Software Market Size in 2022 USD 2.86 billion Historical Data for 2019 to 2021 No. of Pages 150 Segments Covered Deployment, Application, End-Use and Geography





Browse Complete Report Details:





Drivers and Restraints:

Need to Decrease Errors and Advancements in the Software to Drive Market Growth

The electronics industry is using PCB design software on a large scale to produce circuit board designs to save time and reduce errors encountered during the product development process. The software can also help users enhance the production rate and scalable integration for complicated circuit designs. Growing advancements in technology have also decreased the size of PCBs. This factor has motivated many leading companies to develop cutting-edge PCBs to gain a competitive advantage.

Many professionals are increasing their dependence on open-source software as it is freely available on the internet. The availability of pirated copies can raise the risk of vulnerabilities in components and third-party vendors. The growing presence of third-party vendors can also undermine the security of enterprise applications.





Segmentation

By Deployment



Cloud On-premise

By Type



Computer & Consumer Electronics

Telecommunication Equipment

Medical Devices

Industrial Equipment

Automotive Components Others (Aerospace & Defense, Safety and Security Equipment)

By Region



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa South America





Regional Insights:

North America to Dominate the Market due to Adoption of High-tech Innovations

According to the market analysis, North America accounted for a sizeable PCB design software market share due to the vast presence of top market players in the region. The region is one of the early adopters of high-tech innovations and is increasing its preference for high-speed analog circuits that will be used in various industries.

Governments across the region are heavily investing in semiconductor manufacturing firms to improve global competitiveness. The U.S. passed the CHIP Act, which is expected to revitalize the nation's chip-making network across a vast range of technologies, ranging from large-scale projects to current-generation chips. Many semiconductor manufacturers are announced various projects to expand their production capacity in the U.S. and improve the domestic semiconductor value chain, further leading to robust product demand.





Quick Buy - PCB Design Software Market Research Report:





Competitive Landscape:

Market Players to Enter into Merger & Acquisition Agreements to Expand Their Market Presence

Some of the leading players involved in the market are trying to expand their global presence through mergers and acquisitions. These companies are also aiming to merge with small and local firms to expand their business presence.





FAQs

How big is the PCB Design Software Market?

The PCB Design Software Market size was USD 2.86 billion in 2022. It is expected to reach USD 8.52 billion by 2030.

How fast is the PCB Design Software Market growing?

The PCB Design Software Market will exhibit a CAGR of 14.8% during the forecast period, 2023-2030.





About Us:

Fortune Business InsightsTM offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business InsightsTM Pvt. Ltd.

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: ...

Attachment

PCB Design Software Market