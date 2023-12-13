Social Justice Advocate To Journey 85 Miles From Massachusetts To New York By Foot To Commemorate Historical Pilgrimage

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Healing the Wounds of Slavery: A Solo Solidarity Walk Commemorating the 25th Anniversary of the Interfaith Pilgrimage of the Middle Passage

Lucia Colombaro, Walker

Crossing the Waters Institute for Cultural Exchange

Healing the Wounds of Slavery: A Solo Solidarity Walk Commemorating the 25th Anniversary of the Interfaith Pilgrimage

- Maya AngelouLEVERETT, MA, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Crossing the Waters Institute for Cultural Exchange proudly presents "Healing the Wounds of Slavery," a poignant solo solidarity walk led by esteemed advocate Lucia Colombaro. This transformative journey commemorates the 25th Anniversary of the Interfaith Pilgrimage of the Middle Passage , a 13-month journey from 1998-1999 retracing the route of the Transatlantic slave trade, and is designed to spotlight and support the Institute's mission of fostering cultural connections, education, and social justice.About Healing the Wounds of Slavery:"Healing the Wounds of Slavery" is not just a walk; it's a profound solo solidarity journey dedicated to commemorating the 25th Anniversary of the Interfaith Pilgrimage of the Middle Passage. Lucia Colombaro, a dedicated advocate for positive change, will traverse a meaningful route from the New England Peace Pagoda in Leverett, MA, to the historic city of Troy, NY. This route holds historical significance, echoing the escape of Charles Nalle, a fugitive slave who fled from Virginia to Troy. Nalle's story is emblematic of resilience and freedom, making Troy a significant destination.Key Highlights:Walker Lucia Colombaro: Lucia, a seasoned advocate with a passion for cultural exchange, will lead the walk, symbolizing the Institute's dedication to promoting mutual understanding and cultural enrichment.Benefit for Social Justice: The walk serves as a fundraising initiative to support Crossing the Waters Institute's multifaceted programs in social justice education, health, visual and performing arts, and cultural enrichment.Interactive Experience: Participants and supporters will have the opportunity to engage with Lucia and share their stories, creating a dynamic and inclusive dialogue around the importance of cultural exchange and social justice.Event Details:Date: December 17, 2023 - December 22, 2023Starting Point: New England Peace Pagoda, Leverett, MAEnding Point: Charles Nalle Rescue Plaque, Troy, NYDistance: 87 Miles (5 days)How You Can Support:Donate: Join the cause by contributing to the fundraising efforts. Every donation helps fund essential programs here.Spread the Word: Amplify the impact by sharing this event across your social networks, encouraging others to join in supporting cultural exchange and social justice.Attend the Walk: Experience the journey firsthand by meeting Lucia along the route to offer encouragement, promoting unity and solidarity.“The truth is, no one of us can be free until everybody is free.” - Maya AngelouAbout Crossing the Waters Institute for Cultural Exchange:Crossing the Waters Institute is an international organization dedicated to fostering cultural connections between the United States and Africa. Our programs focus on social justice education, health, visual and performing arts, and cultural enrichment.

