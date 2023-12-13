Organs On Chips Market To Surpass USD 262.6 Million By 2030, Grow At 30.76% CAGR | Exactitude Consultancy

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The organs-on-chips market is expected to grow at 30.76% CAGR from 2023 to 2030. It is expected to reach above USD 262.6 Million by 2030.

Exactitude Consultancy has completed and published the final copy of the detailed research report on the Organs on Chips Market.

Global Organs on Chips market Size, Status, and Forecast for the 2023-2029. In-depth research has been compiled to provide the most up-to-date information on key aspects of the worldwide market. This research report covers major aspects of the Organs on Chips Market including drivers, restraints, historical and current trends, regulatory scenarios, and technological advancements. The information provided under this section covers the financial revenue of all the major competitors with the addition of product benchmarking, key developments, major region expansion status, and SWOT analysis of any 3 to 5 top market players Furthermore, the microeconomic and macroeconomic factor that affects the market growth is also studied in order to invest in the market. The analysis of all such factors provides a better understanding of the market to achieve the greatest return in terms of revenue.

Organs-on-chips (OOCs) Market represent a cutting-edge technology in the field of biomedical research and drug development. They are microfabricated devices that simulate the structure and function of human organs in a controlled, in vitro environment. The goal of organs-on-chips is to provide more physiologically relevant models for studying human biology and disease compared to traditional cell culture or animal models.

Organs on Chips Market Top Key Players:

The organs on chips market key players include TissUse GmbH, Allevi Inc., MIMETAS BV, Netri, BiomimX SRL, Elveflow, Altis Biosystems, Nortis Inc., InSphero, Emulate Inc.

Recent Developments:

On November 2022, TissUse received fund from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to developed a human preclinical lung-liver-lymph node co-culture on a HUMIMIC Chip infectable with Mycobacterium tuberculosis. This collaboration contributed to the development of Tuberculosis vaccine candidates and treatment modalities.

On November 2022, The FDA Modernization Act 2.0 aim, in short, to update the U.S. Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act of 1938 by removing the requirement for animal testing before new pharmaceutical products reached the market. In essence, this law from the 1930s state that all new drugs and cosmetics must be tested on animals before moving on to clinical trials and being approved for human use.

Regional Share Analysis:

The organs on chips market by region includes North America, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Europe, South America, and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

North America: includes the US, Canada, Mexico, and Rest of North America

Asia Pacific: includes China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, and Rest of APAC

Europe: includes UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe

South America: includes Brazil, Argentina, and Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa: includes UAE, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and Rest of MEA

In 2022, North America had a market share of more than 41%, The rising healthcare applications and cutting-edge technical breakthroughs in the region are mostly to blame for the huge expansion of the North American organs-on-chips market. The region's economic development is further facilitated by the presence of top-tier experts and researchers.

Additionally, the market is growing due to the notable presence of leading suppliers and manufacturers of organs on chips on a global scale. These factors will ultimately increase the demand for organ-on-chip goods in the local market. According to predictions, Asia-Pacific will gain market share. Due to increased disposable income among the public and favorable government funding for regenerative medicine research facilities, the market in the area will expand. Product innovation, cooperative relationships, and private-public strategic alliances will soon increase the market's size.

Key Market Segments: Organs on Chips Market

Organs on chips Market by Organ Type, 2020-2030, (USD Million)

Liver

Heart

Lung

Other Organ Types

Organs on chips Market by Application, 2020-2030, (USD Million)

Drug Discovery

Toxicology Research

Others

Organs on chips Market by End User, 2020-2030, (USD Million)

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Academic and Research Institutes

Other

Global Organs on Chips: Research Methodology

The research methodology adopted by our company is the integration of primary research, secondary research, and expertise reviews. Secondary research is performed by considering the sources such as company annual reports, research papers, and press releases concerning the industry. Other sources involve industry magazines, trade journals, associations; the government authorized information in order to incorporate the most reliable data to showcase the opportunities for the business expansion in Global Organs on Chips.

