Global Gaming Data Announces Planned Entry Into Online Sports Betting At Sportswagerlive

- John BrierTAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Global Gaming Data , LLC, a Florida technology company, is pleased to announce the upcoming launch of their online sports betting platform at their website SportsWagerLive .The company plans to begin accepting online sports bets in the first quarter of 2024 in the following states:Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, Washington D.C., West Virginia and Wyoming.Through an agreement with BetMGM the company has commenced registering as a sports betting affiliate in each U.S. state that has approved online sports betting. Global Gaming Data anticipates the state-by-state registration process to be concluded in February of 2024, allowing the company to begin accepting sports wagers online from eligible consumers residing in approved states at their SportsWagerLive website portal.Global Gaming Data plans to integrate their proprietary sports data and sports information technology, in partnership with Data Sports Group out of Berlin, Germany, embedded within the SportsWagerLive platform.“We believe our proprietary sports data technology and relationships across the digital publishing spectrum will position us to be a significant player in the U.S. sports wagering market,” said John Brier, Global Gaming Data's managing partner.According to the American Gaming Association (AGA), sports book revenue in the US hit US$7.5 billion in 2022, up 75 per cent on 2021. Flutter, the parent company of FanDuel, estimates that the total addressable US betting market will be worth more than U.S.$ 40 billion by 2030.Mark Gustavson, a founding managing partner of Global Gaming Data, said“Rarely does a company find itself positioned to leverage against a profound technology shift at its very inflection point. Global Gaming Data stands firmly in the center as data technology crosses spots wagering, further positioning to become the industry standard as the story continues to unfold”.Global Gaming Data is launching their sports data and sports information platform at SportsDataLive in Q1 2024. The Sports Data Live platform will operate in combination with the Sports Wager Live platform, providing digital consumers with a combination of sports information and sports betting systems.Global Gaming Data's sports information catalogue covers virtually all sports around the world, to include the NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, MLS, NASCAR, F1, and all major NCAA sports as well as international sports including over 600 soccer leagues from around the globe. The SportsDataLive website will allow consumers to access realtime sports data and information for their favorite sports, teams, leagues, games, and players from around the world. Eligible U.S. consumers will also be able to place sports wagers through the SportsWagerLive sports betting platform.About Global Gaming Data, LLC:Global Gaming Data, LLC, is a Florida based technology company founded by Bin Tu, John Brier and Mark Gustavson. The company focuses on delivering world class data feeds across a variety of sectors to digital publishers around the world. For more information visit GlobalGamingData.

