SIGGRAPH Asia 2023 Officially Opens In Sydney Australia

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SIGGRAPH Asia 2023 officially opened its doors.

A Convergence of Oscar Winners, Animation Visionaries, and Titans in Technology and Computer Graphics at the International Convention Centre Sydney (ICC Sydney)

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, December 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- ●Oscar-Winning luminaries animation and tech pioneers at SIGGRAPH Asia 2023 over 4 days●Attendees from over 40 countries attend the 16th ACM SIGGRAPH Asia Conference and Trade Exhibition●More than 30 exhibitors spotlighting exceptional innovation: From NVIDIA's AI prowess to the technological strides of FORUM8, Fox Renderfarm, Adobe, ILM, and Foundry●SIGGRAPH Asia creates real-life opportunities for emerging animation talents underscoring the industry's demand for skilled professionalsInternational Convention Centre Sydney (ICC Sydney) became the epicenter of an animation transformation as SIGGRAPH Asia 2023, an annual conference and trade exhibition on computer graphics and interactive techniques in Asia, officially opened today. The organising Committee welcomed a stellar ensemble of Oscar-winning icons and innovative tech leaders redefining the boundaries of the animation landscape over the four-day event.Guiding this year's conference is June Kim who is leading a dynamic team of visionary intellectuals and industry luminaries. Together, they are not just organizing, but sculpting the future of technology through a combination of education and hands-on practice across a diverse range of 17 highly technical and critical programs.Professor Kim at the official opening said, "On behalf of the 2023 Committee, I'm thrilled to welcome our global community to Sydney for an unprecedented exploration of 'Connecting Stories.' In an era where the AI and computer animation industry thrives on human ingenuity and technological excellence, SIGGRAPH Asia is a beacon, showcasing their harmonious coexistence. Our lineup of keynotes, featured sessions, and exhibitors epitomizes innovation, proving that the convergence of talent is the key to unlocking limitless possibilities. This event is also not just transforming the industry; it's also fueling international business visitor traffic in New South Wales.”Keynote SpeakersVisitors will have a unique opportunity to witness one of the two Keynote Speakers Joe Letteri, the five-time Academy Award Winner and Senior Visual Effects Supervisor at Wētā FX, as he reveals rare insights into the cutting-edge world of visual effects in his highly anticipated talk spotlighting his recent triumph, "Avatar: The Way of Water."The second Keynote Speaker, Jun Murai, the distinguished Professor at Keio University and 'The Father of Internet in Japan,' will explore the new frontier of Internet Civilization and its impact on communication, collaboration, and even remote surgery.Other Featured Session Speakers collectively propelling the conference to unprecedented heights with their insights include:●Rob Bredow, Senior Vice President, Chief Creative Officer at Industrial Light & Magic, Bredow, an Academy Award-nominated VFX Supervisor, will focus on sharing creative strategy, innovation, and business development.●Paul Debevec, Chief Research Officer at Eyeline Studios by Netflix, will outline the evolution of virtual cinematography from its inception at UC Berkeley to its contributions to films like The Matrix and Avatar, as well as its influence on recent virtual production techniques in movies such as The Social Network, Gravity, and The Mandalorian.●Christophe Hery: Director of Science Research at META, Hery's work on acclaimed films like "Finding Dory," "Coco" and "Toy Story 4" has earned him two Technical Achievement Awards, is invited to speak on the Digital Humans Panel.●Rob Coleman: Creative Director at Industrial Light & Magic and this year's Co-Chair for Computer Animation Festival is a two-time Oscar nominee, will share his insights at the Character Animation Panel.●Raqi Syed: Senior Lecturer at Victoria University of Wellington, Syed, a writer, director, and visual effects designer, will showcase her journey from Disney to Wētā FX, working on blockbuster films like "Avatar" and "The Hobbit Trilogy"●Sabine Laimer and Robin Hollander: VFX experts from Wētā FX, New Zealand, will share their insights into sequence VFX supervision and the delicate balance of AI and talent in the ever-evolving world of visual effects, covering animations such as“Cocaine Bear”, and“The Marvels”.Exhibitors Redefining BoundariesFrom December 13th, the SIGGRAPH Asia technology exhibition is set to redefine the landscape of innovation with a dynamic lineup of over 30 exhibitors representing 11 countries and regions. The latest hardware systems, cutting-edge software tools, and revolutionary creative services will demonstrate innovation and technological leaps in computer graphics, digital art, animation, visual effects, new realities, artificial intelligence and groundbreaking research.The sharpest minds from industry titans including Adobe, Animal Logic, Canva, FORUM8, Foundry, Fox Renderfarm, Gigabyte, IO Industries, ILM, Meta, MSI, Pixar RenderMan, Qualisys AB, Ritsumeikan University, Wētā FX, and an array of other trailblazers, will take the stage to unveil their latest innovations and bold breakthroughs.Exhibitor Talks - Fostering Innovation Excellence●Empowering Youths through Machine Learning: The team from the pioneering Rising Sun Pictures (RSP) will delve into integrating machine learning workflows within VFX pipelines, aiming to be a trusted creative partner for filmmakers worldwide.●Experience Canva's transformative AI innovation, a key exhibitor highlight. Kerry Halupka, Head of Content ML, will host theIndustrial Application Cases 1 | Powering the Magic of Canva session, unveiling cutting-edge AI in Canva's Magic Studio and showcasing boundary-pushing examples in design AI, computer vision, and generative AI.●The VFX of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3: Wētā FX's Sequence VFX Supervisor, Jason Galeon, will unravel the secrets behind building a better spaceship, sharing the studio's work on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.●Pixar Animation Studios will host the session titled Unlocking the Future of Digital Artistry: AI, VR, and Pixar's RenderMan Unveiled. Presented by Dylan Sisson, the talk will give a glimpse into the latest features of RenderMan 26 and explore the transformative impact of AI in visual effects.●A day of unparalleled learning at NVIDIA Day has been announced and will feature engaging NVIDIA lectures and the unveiling of their latest innovations. A rare opportunity to network with experts at the Developer Meetup, will feature presentations by senior team members, including Will Ramey and Tomasz Bednarz.

Jamie Huang

Koelnmesse Pte Ltd

+65 9027 7270

...