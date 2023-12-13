Frequency Converter Market Is Predictable To Grow At 5.85 % CAGR From 2023 To 2030 | Exactitude Consultancy

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Frequency Converter Market

Gain comprehensive insights into the Frequency Converter Market. Explore market dynamics, trends, and key players.

Exactitude Consultancy

LUTON, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, December 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Frequency Converter Market is expected to grow at 5.85 % CAGR from 2023 to 2030. It is expected to reach above USD 38.22 Billion by 2030 from USD 25.68 Billion in 2023.

The latest report provides information about the Global Frequency Converter market and forecasts the growth prospects and industry trends that could emerge between 2023 and 2030. Future growth was calculated by taking the current growth rate and the entire market size into account. The Frequency Converter Market report offers in-depth qualitative and quantitative insights on the industry's potential, and Future Scopes available to Frequency Converter Market.

A frequency converter is an electronic device that converts the frequency and voltage of alternating current (AC) power from one frequency and voltage level to another. Frequency converters are commonly used to control the speed and torque of electric motors by adjusting the frequency and voltage of the power supplied to the motor. Frequency converters can adjust the output frequency of the power supply to the motor, allowing the motor speed to be precisely controlled. This makes frequency converters ideal for a wide range of applications, including pumps, fans, compressors, conveyors, and other industrial machinery.

Significant Players Covered in the Frequency Converter Market Report:

The frequency converter market key players include ABB Ltd, General Electric Company, APLAB Ltd, Siemens, Danfoss, Magnus Power, Georator Corporation, Aelco, NR Electric, and KGS Electronics.

Market Segmentation:

Segments Covered in the Frequency Converter Market Report

Frequency Converter Market by Type, 2020-2030, (USD Billion), (Thousand Units).

Rotary Frequency Converter

Static Frequency Converter

Frequency Converter Market by Application, 2020-2030, (USD Billion), (Thousand Units).

Aerospace and Defense

Power and Energy

Oil and Gas

Traction

Marine/Offshore

Process Industry

INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENTS:

May 2023 ABB completed the acquisition of Siemens low voltage NEMA motor business

In April 2023 ABB inaugurated a new fully automated production line in Västerås.

Regional Analysis of Frequency Converter Market:

The Asia-Pacific region is the largest and dominant market for frequency converters Globally. This is due to several factors such as the expanding industrial sector, increasing demand for energy-efficient solutions, growing investments in infrastructure development, and the region's significant manufacturing hubs. Additionally, the increasing adoption of renewable energy sources such as solar and wind energy is driving the demand for frequency converters in the region. As a result, Asia-Pacific is expected to maintain its dominance in the frequency converter market during the forecast period.

North America is an important market for frequency converters due to its well-established industrial sector, the demand for cloud-based services, the investment in renewable energy, and the adoption of electric vehicles. While not as dominant as the Asia-Pacific region, the increasing adoption of renewable energy and the growing demand for electric vehicles are expected to drive the demand for frequency converters in North America.

The research provides answers to the following key questions:

-What is the projected market size of the Frequency Converter market by 2030?

-What will be the normal portion of the overall industry for coming years?

-What is the significant development driving components and restrictions of the worldwide Frequency Converter market across different geographic?

-Who are the key sellers expected to lead the market for the appraisal time frame 2023 to 2030?

-What are the moving and rising advances expected to influence the advancement of the worldwide market?

-What are the development techniques received by the significant market sellers to remain ahead on the lookout?

Key Insights of the Frequency Converter Market Report:

.Proper understanding of the current market situation and trends.

.Availability of detailed price information (current and historical).

.Useful data on countries' positions in the Global market.

.Search for partners or data on current and potential competitors.

.Thorough market forecast for planning.

Key Benefits for Industry Participants and Stakeholders

1. Competitive landscape & strategies of key players

2. Historical, current, and projected market size, in terms of value

3. In-depth analysis of the Frequency Converter Market

4. Potential and niche segments and regions exhibiting promising growth covered

5. Industry drivers, restraints, and opportunities covered in the study

6. Neutral perspective on the market performance

7. Recent industry trends and developments

Table of Contents:

Chapter 1 Frequency Converter Market Overview

Chapter 2 Global Economic Impact on Industry

Chapter 3 Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 4 Global Production, Revenue (Value) by Region.

Chapter 5 Global Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Chapter 6 Global Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Chapter 7 Global Market Analysis by Application

Chapter 8 Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy, and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 12 Global Frequency Converter Market Forecast

Conclusion

In conclusion, the Frequency Converter Market stands as a cornerstone in empowering industries with efficient power solutions. As technology continues to advance, frequency converters will remain instrumental in reshaping how industries manage and utilize power, ensuring a future where energy efficiency, stability, and sustainability are seamlessly integrated into the industrial landscape.

