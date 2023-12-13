Digital Currencies face downturn amid emerging landscape of digital Islamic finance

(MENAFN) Digital currency prices faced a collective downturn on December 12, 2023, as the landscape of digital Islamic finance shows promising advancements. According to a report from Red-mad-robot, a company specializing in digital solutions, the Islamic financial sector is gearing up for an enhanced digital journey, embracing cryptocurrencies, blockchain technology, and smart contracts as pivotal digital services.



The report highlights the interconnected future of Islamic finance and digitalization, emphasizing that Web 3.0 technologies present a promising avenue for the evolution of Islamic banking. It further notes that smart contracts, blockchain technology, and the adoption of cryptocurrencies and digital money technologies serve as innovative channels for the digital transformation of the Islamic banking sector.



Amidst this transformative narrative, the report underscores the potential synergy between the emerging field of digital Islamic finance and the technological innovations associated with decentralized finance (DeFi). The integration of blockchain and smart contract technologies is seen as instrumental in reshaping traditional financial practices within the Islamic banking domain.



In tandem with these developments, the report's insights into cryptocurrency prices reflect a dynamic market scenario. Bitcoin experienced a decline of 1.39 percent, settling at USD41,558, with a market value of USD814 billion and a 24-hour trading volume reaching USD33.96 billion. Ethereum witnessed a 0.72 percent decrease, reaching USD2,224, while Binance Coin demonstrated a notable increase of 9.16 percent, reaching USD253. Cardano and Ripple (XRP) experienced marginal declines of 0.52 percent and 1.18 percent, respectively, settling at USD0.5571 and USD0.62047. Dogecoin recorded a 3.83 percent decline, reaching USD0.095378.



In conclusion, the fluctuating nature of digital currencies coexists with the unfolding narrative of Islamic finance's digital future, where blockchain, smart contracts, and cryptocurrencies stand as transformative pillars in shaping the sector's trajectory.

MENAFN13122023000045015682ID1107586714