RFE Investment Partners IX And Knox Capital Invest In Brytebridge, A Leading Outsourced Compliance And Legal Services Company

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WESTPORT, Conn. and WINTER PARK, Fla., Dec. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RFE Investment Partners (“RFE”), a Connecticut-based private equity firm, announced today it has completed a recapitalization investment in BryteBridge Group (“BryteBridge”), a leading provider of outsourced compliance, legal, and filing services to nonprofit organizations.



Brian Davis, President of BryteBridge, will continue to lead the company alongside new additions to the management team: Mike Bryant (CEO) and Larry Marshall (CFO).

This transaction enables BryteBridge to diversify into a full-service, technology-enabled, legal and compliance services platform. In the future, BryteBridge will expand its current offerings, which serve nonprofit organizations, to also meet the needs of small and medium-sized for-profit businesses.

“RFE's successful history in build-up strategies in outsourced professional services – combined with Knox's focus and expertise in LegalTech – make this a tremendously exciting partnership for the BryteBridge family,” said Davis.“With additional support and resources from RFE and Knox, we can continue to build a company that creates great value for our clients and provides career growth opportunities for our team.”

“BryteBridge has built a unique approach to the market through a diversified and scalable model,” said CEO Mike Bryant.“I am excited to help lead the company through their next phase of growth.”

“Brian and the BryteBridge team have built an exceptional business with a unique value proposition in the industry. We are excited to partner with them as they continue to grow and are thrilled to have Mike Bryant and Larry Marshall as part of the executive team,” added Wilson Ren, Vice President with RFE.

In addition, Frank Monestere, the former President and COO of LegalZoom, has joined the BryteBridge Board of Directors. Monestere brings nearly 20 years of extensive experience in the outsourced legal and compliance services sector. Frank joined LegalZoom as COO in 2002, only one year after its founding, and helped the company reach nearly $500 million in revenue before stepping into direct investing and advisory roles in the legal and compliance sectors.

Frank Monestere stated:“I am thrilled to join the BryteBridge Board of Directors. With BryteBridge's strong foundation and the dynamic team at the helm, I am confident we are well positioned to drive continued growth and innovation within the industry.”

BryteBridge is actively seeking to acquire complementary filing, document, compliance, and professional services companies that expand and strengthen the company's offering and help BryteBridge become a comprehensive formation and ongoing compliance partner to nonprofit and for-profit small and medium-sized clients.

About BryteBridge:

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Winter Park, FL, BryteBridge provides consulting and administrative services for nonprofit organizations in all stages, from startup to growth, while maintaining compliance.

Since its inception, BryteBridge has helped over 45,000 nonprofits incorporate, obtain their 501(c)(3) status, and meet other administrative and development needs. Today, nonprofit organizations turn to BryteBridge for services such as incorporation, state charity registration, annual report filing, 990 tax preparation and membership-based education programs. For more information, visit .

About RFE Investment Partners:

RFE Investment Partners is a private equity firm focused on making control investments in established small market companies located in the United States. RFE is a long-standing firm founded in 1980 with over 40 years of experience investing in the lower middle market. RFE's investment strategy is to transform its portfolio companies from the lower end of the market to fully professionalized and market-leading middle-market companies. RFE is currently investing out of Fund IX. For more information, visit .

About Knox Capital:

Knox Capital is a private equity firm focused on high growth investments in the legal, financial, and broader tech-enabled business services space. Knox is a thematic investor that has raised over $500 million of capital by creating a nexus of credibility around sector expertise, proprietary deal flow, access to strategic investors, and value creation framework. Knox seeks long-term value-creation opportunities through organic growth and buy-and-build strategies. For more information, visit .

Media contact: John Mooney, 908-720-6057, ...